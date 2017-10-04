The Roundup—Jazz 117, Maccabi 78

Another preseason game, another blowout victory. For the second time in three days, the Utah Jazz jumped out to big early lead before cruising to the final buzzer—this time with a 117-78 win over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

Alec Burks led the Jazz with 16 points, while Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles scored 12 points each.

Former Georgetown standout Brandon Bowman led Maccabi with 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting (including 6-for-9 from 3-point range), while NBA veteran Josh Smith finished with 18 points but shot only 7-for-21 from the field.

Wednesday's Best

Gobert was dominant yet again. After posting 15 points and 10 rebounds on Monday, Utah's All-NBA center scored 12 points (shooting 5-for-5 from the field and 2-for-2 from the line), grabbed four rebounds and blocked three shots in 18 minutes. Gobert did not play in the second half.

Key Stretches

After a slow start, back-to-back threes by Burks and Ingles kick-started Utah's offense late in the first quarter. By the end of the first half, the Jazz had pushed their lead from four to 23.

You just can't go under the screen with ...#MACatUTA pic.twitter.com/tFCgeTDbBY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 5, 2017

Danté Exum pushed the pace and Royce O'Neale caught fire from outside as the Jazz kept pouring it on in the second half. With four of the team's five starters on the bench, Utah's reserves extended the lead to as many as 36 points midway through the third quarter.

Significant Stats

31

The Jazz continued to move the ball on offense, finishing with 31 assists on 42 made baskets. Exum led the way with a game-high six assists, while Ricky Rubio had five by halftime before sitting the entire second half.

53.8

The Jazz were on point from beyond the arc, shooting 53.8 percent (14-for-26) as a team. Burks (3-for-3), O'Neale (3-for-3), Ingles (2-for-5) and Joel Bolomboy (2-for-3) each made multiple threes.

16

16 different Jazz players saw the court tonight—Burks played the most minutes (23) and guard/forward Taylor Braun (four) played the fewest. Every player scored, with 12 of them scoring at least five points.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"[Craig Bolerjack] has called [Alec] 'Houdini' for a number of years. Houdini—that's a rough way to live. I think he's keeping the game simpler, as far as being a more mature player, and he's understanding how he can be successful. ... For him, with his speed and his athleticism and his ability to handle the ball, sometimes less is more." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Rodney Hood (rest), Joe Johnson (rest), Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Raul Neto (quad) did not play for the Jazz. Thabo Sefolosha started in Hood's place and finished with six points, six rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. ... Utah outrebounded Maccabi 53-43 and finished with 10 blocks. Burks (eight) and Derrick Favors (seven) led the team in rebounds. ... Maccabi Haifa shot only 30.1 percent from the field. Will Graves (2-for-13) and former NBA player Samardo Samuels (0-for-8) combined to shoot only 2-for-21.

Up Next

The Jazz will play their final home preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7pm.