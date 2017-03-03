The Roundup—Jazz 112, Nets 97

After two disappointing losses, the Utah Jazz bounced back with a lopsided 112-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Friday night in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz (38-24) currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings, 1.5 games ahead of the LA Clippers.

George Hill led all scorers with 34 points, while Derrick Favors double-doubled with 19 points and 12 rebounds in 34 minutes. The two capped the victory with back-to-back 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter. Favors' three was his third of the season.

Gordon Hayward (12 points, six assists), Joe Ingles (12 points, four 3-pointers) and Rudy Gobert (11 points, two blocks) also scored in double figures in the win.

Quincy Acy came off the bench to score a team-high 18 points for the Nets (10-50), while Brook Lopez added 17 points and former Jazz forward Trevor Booker scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the loss.

Friday's Best

After shooting 7-for-18 from the field over his past two games, Hill got things back on track with a season-high 34 points. He shot 10-for-12 from the field and 11-for-12 from the line, and he also finished with a team-high seven assists. The Jazz are now 14-1 when Hill scores at least 20 points.

Key Stretches

The Jazz came out of the gates fast, outscoring Brooklyn 15-4 in the first four minutes. Favors (two turnaround jumpers and an alley-oop slam) and Hill (a 3-pointer, a scooping layup and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line) scored all 15 of those points for the Jazz.

Even though Utah led throughout, Brooklyn hung around until early in the second half when Jazz blew the game open with a 12-2 run that was punctuated by a basline drive and dunk by Hayward.

Significant Stats

70.5

Utah's starters shot a scorching 70.5 percent (31-for-44) from the field. Hill (10-for-12), Favors (8-for-9) and Gobert (4-for-4) led the way, while Hayward (5-for-11) and Ingles (4-for-8) also played well.

25

The Jazz finished with 25 assists, nearly six more than their season average of 19.5. Hill (seven), Hayward (six), Boris Diaw (four) and Favors (three) led the team in assists.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"I think that's who we are—a group of guys who have pride. We all know we didn't have a good outing on Wednesday, so it doesn't surprise me one bit [that we had a strong start]. We were focused and came out with the right mindset." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Gobert passed Paul Millsap into seventh place on the franchise's all-time blocked shots list. ... Booker picked up a technical foul early in the fourth quarter. ... Utah's starters outscored Brooklyn's starters 88 to 41. ... The Nets scored 15 second-chance points. The Jazz scored one. ... Rodney Hood (knee) missed his second straight game. Joe Johnson (groin) was also out for Utah. ... The Jazz shot 12-for-26 (46.2 percent) from 3-point range.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road to face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.