The Roundup—Jazz 112, Mavericks 107

After a three-day break, the Utah Jazz needed overtime to escape Dallas with a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on Friday night.

Big 3-pointers by Gordon Hayward (late in regulation) and Joe Johnson (midway through overtime) gave the Jazz (28-16) just enough to pull out their fifth straight victory.

"Dallas has a good team," Rudy Gobert said. "They don't have a very good record, but they always play hard and have a lot of guys who can score. It's never easy to beat them."

Gobert led the way for the Jazz with 27 points and 25 rebounds (and two blocks), while Hayward added 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Johnson scored 15 points off the bench for the Jazz.

Harrison Barnes scored a team-high 19 points for the Mavericks (14-29), who had seven players score in double figures. Dirk Nowitzki had a rough outing in the loss, scoring only three points on 1-for-13 shooting.

Friday's Best

Gobert had yet another monster game, finishing with a career highs in points (27) and rebounds (25) during his first career 20-20 game. Gobert became the fourth player in Jazz history to record at least 25 points and 25 rebounds in a game, and he also extended his franchise record of games with at least 10 rebounds to 29.

Key Stretch

The game was tight througout as the final margin of five points was the largest of the fourth quarter and overtime. A three by Hawyard and layup by Gobert late in the fourth quarter helped force a back-and-forth extra period. Buckets by Hayward and Boris Diaw, along with a quick seven points by former Jazz guard Deron Williams, resulted in a three-point Dallas lead with just over two minutes left. Gobert, who shot 5-for-10 from the line in overtime alone, missed two free throws but grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Johnson, who drilled a game-tying three. After three free throws (two by Ingles, one by Gobert) gave Utah the lead, Nowitzki had a chance to tie it from straight on, but his 3-point attempt sailed wide. Gobert grabbed the rebound and sealed the win with two free throws with 10.4 seconds remaining.

Big Shot Joe with the biggest shot of the game! Tonight's @AFCU Instant Rewind! pic.twitter.com/HEYlPLBunX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 21, 2017

Significant Stats

12

The Jazz went to the free-throw line 12 times during overtime, compared to only two for the Mavericks. Utah's efficiency wasn't the best (7-for-12) but it was still a huge advantage during the five-minute extra period.

+18

Led by Gobert, Utah outscored Dallas 52-34 in the paint. The Mavericks conistently went with small lineups to try to spread the floor and put pressure on Gobert to guard the perimeter, but they were unable to take advantage as they shot only 8-for-23 (34.8 percent) from 3-point range.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We were able to get some stops and some big plays on both ends of the floor. Joe Johnson hit a big shot, and Rudy was terrific. Gordon just attacked the whole night, too, which was good." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

This was Utah's second straight overtime game in Dallas (dating back to February 9, 2016 when the Jazz won on Hayward's buzzer-beater). ... George Hill fouled out with 1:17 left in regulation. He finished with 12 points. ... Rodney Hood (knee) missed his second straight game for the Jazz. ... Andrew Bogut (hamstring) didn't suit up for Dallas. ... Hayward is now No. 6 in Jazz franchise history in free throws made. ... The Jazz are 3-0 against the Mavericks this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.