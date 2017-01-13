The Roundup-Jazz 110, Pistons 77

Maybe it was the late start (8:30 p.m.), or the fact that they were playing on national television (ESPN), but it took a little while for the Jazz to get going Friday night. Once they did, though, Detroit didn't have even a tiny chance.

Utah (25-16) turned a close game into a blowout, pulling away for a 110-77 win over the Pistons in Salt Lake City.

Rodney Hood led all scorers with 27 points, while Gordon Hayward (20 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals) and George Hill (22 points) also scored 20+ points in the win.

Rudy Gobert extended his franchise record streak of games with at least 10 rebounds to 26.

Only three players—Tobias Harris (13 points), Marcus Morris (11 points) and Stanley Johnson (10 points)—scored in double figures for Detroit (18-24).

Friday's Best

Last week's cold-shooting (28.8 percent during the five-game road trip) seems like a distant memory for Hood, who was on fire from the opening tip to the closing whistle. Hood finished with a season-high 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting, including a scorching 7-for-8 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes. He has now shot 58.6 percent from the field over the past two games.

Key Stretch

The Jazz trailed for much of the first half before they went on a 9-0 run late in the second quarter. Two hammer dunks (by Hood and Hayward), a block by Gobert, and a corner three by Hayward helped the Jazz seize the momentum, and they carried that into the second half, outscoring the Pistons 65-34 over the final 24 minutes. The real backbreaker came midway through the third quarter when, after an errant pass by the Pistons, Hayward outhustled two loafing Detroit players to grab the ball before dishing it to Hill for an open three.

Significant Stats

16

The Jazz were on fire from outside the arc, sinking 16 threes in 31 attempts (51.6 percent) as a team. Specifically, the trio of Hood (7-for-8), Hill (5-for-6) and Hayward (3-for-7) torched the nets from deep throughout the game and pretty much shot the Pistons out of the gym. Things were going so well for the Jazz that Joe Johnson even drained a heave from well behind half court to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

66.1

The Jazz shot 6-for-24 (25.0 percent) from the field in the first quarter ... and then 37-for-56 (66.1 percent) the rest of the way. They eclipsed the 30-point mark in each of the final three quarters.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We did a good job of attacking off our defense and got some easy baskets that way. We got that early lead and had a letdown. I think when we didn't see the ball go in the basket we stopped guarding. We just had to keep defending." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz are now 10-1 when Gordon Hayward and George Hill both play. ... Danté Exum saw his most playing time (16 minutes) since December 20 and finished with four points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals. ... Detroit shot 39.5 percent from the field. ... Hayward now ranks ninth in franchise history with 1,628 career assists. ... Utah outrebounded Detroit 48-35.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay in Salt Lake City for the second leg of a rare home-home back-to-back against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.