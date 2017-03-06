The Roundup—Jazz 110, Kings 109

Oh thank heaven for #27.

Behind the heroics of Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz overcame a lackluster first half to escape Sacramento with a thrilling 110-109 overtime win on Sunday.

Gobert (16 points, 24 rebounds, three blocks) forced overtime with a driving layup with 3.6 seconds left in regulation, and then he won it with a tip-in at the buzzer.

"I was just at the right place at the right time," Gobert said after the game. "I saw the ball going to the left, so I just tried to tip it in."

Rodney Hood (knee) returned from a two-game absence and led the way with a season-high 28 points, including 12 straight Utah points (on four 3-pointers) over a four-minute span midway through the second half. Gordon Hayward added 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win.

The Jazz (39-24) have now won two straight games and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Ty Lawson led the Kings (25-37) with 19 points as seven Sacramento players scored in double figures.

Sunday's Best

Besides his game-defining shots and monstrous stat line (once again: 16 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, three blocks), Gobert extended his NBA-leading streak of games with at least one block to 32 while also logging his 44th double-double of the season.

Key Stretches

The Jazz trailed by 14 at halftime but came out and scored the first seven points of the third quarter to tighten up the game. Derrick Favors threw down a slam (off a nice dish from Gobert), Hood made a jumper; and George Hill sank a 3-pointer—all within the first 90 seconds of the second half.

Utah outscored Sacramento 28-16 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Hood drilled three straight 3-pointers to start the quarter; Hayward banked in an acrobatic layup off an alley-oop from Boris Diaw; Alec Burks converted a three-pont play; Sacramento committed a key five-second violation with under a minute left; Hill grabbed a huge steal from Lawson; Hayward canned a three with 10.9 seconds left to cut the deficit to one; and Rudy forced overtime with his driving layup.

And then, of course, the game-winner.

Significant Stat

+10

The Jazz owned the boards, outrebounding the Kings 47-37, including 12-5 on the offensive glass. That edge helped Utah outscore Sacramento 15-2 in second-chance points.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"That's who Rudy is. We've talked about what a competitor he is—he doesn't give up on plays." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Hill finished with 15 points and a game-high eight assists. ... Joe Johnson (groin) missed his second straight game for the Jazz. ... Former Jazz center Kosta Koufos double-doubled with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings. ... Sacramento led by as many as 16 points.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.