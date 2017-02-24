The Roundup—Jazz 109, Bucks 95

Fresh off an eight-day break over All-Star Weekend, the Utah Jazz kicked off the season's homestretch in style with a 109-95 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night.

Gordon Hayward, who played in his first All-Star Game on Sunday, led the way with a team-high 29 points for the Jazz (36-22). George Hill and Derrick Favors added 19 points each, while Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 15 points and 16 rebounds (and three blocks) in the win.

Danté Exum continued his solid play, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet for Milwaukee (25-31) in the loss, finishing with 33 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, five steals and a block. Michael Beasley (22 points) was the only other player to score in double figures for the Bucks.

Friday's Best

Powerful dunks, layups in traffic, feathery soft floaters—Favors had everything working on the offensive end against Milwaukee. In all, Utah's starting power forward went 9-for-14 from the field for 19 points, and he added seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes.

Key Stretch

The Jazz missed their first four shots and quickly fell behind 11-3, but a drive and dunk by Hayward ignited a 23-4 run that gave the Jazz a lead they wouldn't give up. It was a full-team effort as George Hill added a three, Favors put in a one-handed floater, Gobert threw down two dunks, and Hayward (layup) and Exum (dunk) each converted three-point plays.

Significant Stats

+18

Utah outscored Milwaukee 52-34 in the paint, with 20 of those points coming on dunks.

90.0

The Jazz were money from the free-throw line, getting there often and converting 27 of their 30 attempts (90.0 percent). Hill went 8-for-8 from the line, while Exum went 5-for-5 and Hayward went 6-for-7.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Coming back from the break there's always cobwebs, and it felt like we started the game like that. We just weren't communicating and we made a few mistakes defensively. But after our first timeout, I thought we figured it out a little bit and the guys did a good job playing together and sharing the ball, and I thought they were pretty solid defensively." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Gobert has now blocked at least one shot in 27 straight games. ... Rodney Hood (knee) returned from a seven-game absence. He scored three points on 1-for-9 shooting in 21 minutes. ... Hayward has now scored at least 25 points 21 times this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will continue their road trip against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.