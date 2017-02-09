The Roundup—Jazz 105, Mavericks 112

The Jazz had it ... and then they let it slip away.

Utah led by as many as 21 points before the Mavericks came storming back to force overtime and eventually claim a 112-105 victory in Dallas Thursday night.

Playing the second leg of a back-to-back without George Hill (toe) and Rodney Hood (knee), the Jazz (34-20) led by four with 21.4 seconds left, but the Mavericks tied the game on a jumper by Dirk Nowitzki with 2.8 seconds left.

Gordon Hayward missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer, and the Jazz simply ran out of gas in overtime.

Hayward led all scorers with 36 points (a new season high), while Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds (and two blocks) for his 36th double-double of the season. .

Joe Ingles added 16 points and five assists in the loss.

Harrison Barnes scored a team-high 31 points for the Mavericks (21-32). Nowitzki added 20 points and seven rebounds.

Thursday's Best

Hayward put the Jazz on his back with 36 points, and he added four rebounds, three assists and a steal. He has now scored 30+ points in three of Utah's past four games, and eight times overall this season. Hayward shot 13-for-27 from the field (including 4-for-10 from 3-point range) and 6-for-7 from the line.

Key Stretches

The Jazz trailed by seven midway through the second quarter until they caught fire and went on a 23-2 run. Hayward hit a floater. Ingles drilled a 3-pointer. Hayward banked in a runner. Ingles hit two more threes. Hayward buried another jumper then sank three free throws. Joe Johnson capped the run with a corner three. The Jazz would go on to build a 21-point lead early in the third quarter.

The Mavericks, though, clawed their way back throughout the second half before tying the game late in the fourth. Despite Dallas' momentum, the Jazz had a chance to seal the victory in the final 30 seconds but couldn't shut the door. Ingles dished to Gobert for a go-ahead dunk with 39 seconds left. Johnson then grabbed a steal and led the fast break, which ended in another slam by Gobert with 21.4 seconds remaining. Gobert, though, fouled out and Barnes proceeded to drive in for an uncontested dunk. Dallas' full-court pressure forced a turnover by Alec Burks, giving the Mavs a chance to tie with 15 seconds left. Barnes missed his jumper, but the ball bounced straight to Nowitzki, who hit nothing but net on a game-tying jumper with 2.8 seconds left. It was all Dallas the rest of the way.

Significant Stat

27

The Jazz committed 21 turnovers, which led to 27 Dallas points. Gobert had five turnovers, while Johnson and Danté Exum had four each.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We let up mentally, and Dallas raised their level. Give them credit. They got more physical, both offensively and defensively, and we turned the ball over. ... They're a good team and they made plays. We had our opportunities and weren't able to close the game." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Dallas outscored Utah 56-34 in the paint and 15-4 on second-chance points. ... Shelvin Mack finished with three points and a team-high seven assists. ... Burks scored 12 points off the bench for the Jazz. ... Utah shot 13-for-29 (44.8 percent) from 3-point range. ... Former Jazz guards Wesley Matthews (15 points) and Devin Harris (13 points) both scored in double figures for the Mavericks.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to face the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.