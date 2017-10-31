The Roundup—Jazz 104, Mavericks 89

Facing a nine-point defict at halftime, the Jazz went off in the third quarter and then held on for a 104-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

With the win, the Jazz (4-3) moved over .500 and into a tie for sixth place (with San Antonio and Minnesota) in the Western Conference standings. The Mavericks have a record of 1-7 so far this season.

Rodney Hood scored 15 of his season-high 25 points in the third quarter, while Ricky Rubio chipped in 20 points, six assists and four steals. Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz.

Thabo Sefolosha (11 points) and Derrick Favors (10 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

The ageless Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas with 18 points in 25 minutes. He shot 7-for-11 from the field, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range. J.J. Barea (17 points) and Devin Harris (15 points) also scored in double figures for the Mavericks.

Monday's Best

Gobert absolutely stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 12 rebounds, six assists (a new career high), two steals and six blocks. In addition to the blocks, he was his usual menacing self on the defensive end, consistently deflecting passes and altering shots. Mavs rookie Dennis Smith Jr.—who finished with only two points on 1-for-7 shooting—will probably have nightmares about Gobert for weeks after three of his shots were rejected by Utah's All-NBA center.

Key Stretches

The Jazz got off to another strong start, jumping out to a 12-5 lead thanks to hot outside shooting—from perhaps the most unlikely sources: Gobert and Favors. Gobert knocked down an 18-footer on Utah's first possession, and Favors followed that up with a corner three that hit nothing but net. Gobert added four more points, and Joe Ingles canned a three from the wing (after a steal by Rubio) to get Utah rolling early.

Trailing by nine points at the beginning of the second half, the Jazz got some much-needed offensive punch from Hood, who opened up the third quarter with a runner in the lane. Gobert stuffed Smith. Rubio drilled a mid-range jumper. Hood added two more threes, and then Favors gave the Jazz the lead with a three-point play (off a slick pass from Gobert). The Jazz would go on to outscore the Mavs 32-15 in the third quarter to take control of the game going into the final period.

Dallas went on a 10-0 run to cut Utah's lead to five midway through the fourth quarter before the Jazz turned up the heat on defense. Donovan Mitchell grabbed a steal and threw it ahead to Sefolosha for a reverse layup, and then the Jazz held the Mavs scoreless for four minutes while extending their lead back to 16. Mitchell and Hood each drilled 3-pointers to get Utah going again.

Significant Stats

+10

The Jazz took better care of the ball with only 14 turnovers (nearly six below their season average of 19.7), and they wreaked havoc on the defensive end with 16 steals. Overall, the Jazz forced 24 Dallas turnovers and converted those into a whopping 33 points.

45.7

Utah was on fire from beyond the arc, shooting 16-for-35 (45.7 percent) as a team. Hood (5-for-9) and Rubio (4-for-8) led the way from deep, while Mitchell (2-for-4) and Alec Burks (2-for-2) added two 3-pointers each.

26.3

Dallas shot 48.3 percent in the first half, but only 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) in the third quarter.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"[Ball security] is something we'll keep emphasizing. I think our guys have internalized it. Execution comes after practice and experience—just saying it is different than doing it. The more times you do it, the more it becomes part of who you are. So we just need to keep doing it." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

This was the 12th time Gobert blocked at least six shots in a game. ... The Jazz finished with 25 assists on 38 made baskets. Rubio, Gobert and Ingles each had six assists. ... Ingles scored only three points on 1-for-5 shooting, but he added six rebounds, six assists and three steals, and finished with a net rating of +30. ... Joe Johnson, who played through a wrist contusion, went 1-for-4 from the field. The 16-year veteran has now shot 2-for-13 over his past three games.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.