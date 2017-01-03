The Roundup—Jazz 104, Celtics 115

Utah's four-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night as the Jazz fell to the Celtics 115-104 at TD Garden in Boston.

The Jazz (22-14) started strong (55.0 percent shooting in the first quarter) before fading into halftime and playing from behind the rest of the way.

Gordon Hayward once again led Utah in scoring with 23 points, while Rudy Gobert (eight points, 13 rebounds) grabbed 10+ rebounds for the 21st straight game.

Joe Johnson (17 points) and Boris Diaw (15 points) provided an offensive punch off the bench.

Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and dished a career-high 15 assists for the Celtics (21-14), while Jae Crowder and Al Horford scored 21 points each in the win.

Tuesday's Best

With 17 points, Johnson posted his highest scoring total since he scored 18 points against the Heat on December 1. He shot 7-for-11 from the field (including 3-for-4 from 3-point range) and added three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 21 minutes. Johnson scored 14 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Jazz made a late (but ultimately unsuccessful) run.

Key Stretch

A 3-pointer by Diaw gave Utah a one-point lead midway through the second quarter before Boston closed the half on a 16-5 run. A jumper by Horford and threes by Thomas and Crowder got the Celtics rolling, while the Jazz shot 2-for-8 from the field and committed three turnovers during that stretch. The Jazz trailed the rest of the way, pulling back to within seven midway through the fourth quarter before Boston sealed the victory.

Significant Stats

54.8

The Celtics shot the lights out from all over the floor, but especially from deep. As a team, Boston went 17-for-31 (54.8 percent) from beyond the arc, and the quartet of Thomas (5-for-8), Crowder (5-for-6), Horford (3-for-6) and Avery Bradley (2-for-4) combined to shoot 62.5 percent (15-for-24) on 3-pointers.

+11

The Celtics got out and ran in the open court, but they didn't let the Jazz do the same as they outscored Utah 14-3 in transition.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We have a situation because we have some depth. We're really trying to figure out who we are still, and we're not going to really know that until we get George Hill back. It's pretty simple." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Derrick Favors finished with 12 points, six rebounds and a career-high seven assists in 29 minutes for the Jazz. ... Utah has now lost nine straight games in Boston. ... George Hill (concussion protocol), Danté Exum (knee) and Alec Burks (ankle rehab) did not play for the Jazz. ... The Jazz (27) and Celtics (31) combined for 58 assists.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Toronto for a game with the Raptors on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.