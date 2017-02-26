The Roundup—Jazz 102, Wizards 92

The Utah Jazz went into one of the NBA's toughest arenas for a Sunday matinée, and they came away with a 102-92 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Jazz (37-22) have now won three straight games and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 30 points, while Rudy Gobert logged yet another monster double-double with 15 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks.

George Hill (21 points, five 3-pointers), Rodney Hood (11 points, two steals) and Derrick Favors (10 points, four blocks) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

All-Star point guard John Wall scored a team-high 23 points for the Wizards (34-23), who had won 19 of their last 20 home games.

Sunday's Best

Hayward scored at least 30 points for the tenth time this season, and he once again punctuated his performance—like he did against Milwaukee on Friday—with several aggressive dunks. He also shot 4-for-6 from 3-point range and grabbed nine rebounds.

Key Stretch

The Wizards closed the gap to five late in the second quarter, but the Jazz closed the half with five straight points to swing the momentum their way. Hayward canned a three; Gobert swatted two shots; and Hill's strip on D led to a dunk by Hayward that just beat the halftime buzzer. The Jazz kept things going in the second half and eventually pushed their lead to as many as 24 points midway through the third quarter.

Significant Stats

11

The Jazz tied a season high with 11 blocks, which included four each by Gobert and Favors. Hood, Hill and Danté Exum each added one block.

25

The Jazz won despite committing a whopping 25 turnovers, which led to 31 Washington points.

+25

Utah outrebounded Washington 52-27, with Gobert (20 rebounds) nearly outboarding the Wizards all by himself. It was the second game this season that Gobert's grabbed at least 20 rebounds.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We did a good job as a group getting back in transition, and we had some stretches where we played very well together. We finished possessions. It was good." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Gobert finished with a double-double plus at least two blocks for the 33rd time this season (most in the NBA). ... Utah held Washington's trio of Markieff Morris, Otto Porter Jr. and Marcin Gortat to only 19 points on 9-for-29 shooting. Morris was ejected early in the fourth qarter after picking up his second technical foul. ... The Wizards outscored the Jazz 46-28 in the paint. ... Utah's reserves combined for only 15 points.

Up Next

The Jazz will continue their road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.