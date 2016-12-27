The Roundup—Jazz 102, Lakers 100

After three straight losses, the Jazz needed this one—and thanks to a stellar game by Gordon Hayward and some late heroics by Joe Ingles, they got it.

Hayward finished with a game-high 31 points, while Ingles hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds to give the Jazz (19-13) a big post-Christmas win in Los Angeles.

Final score: Jazz 102, Lakers 100.

"Man, I think we just fought for this one," Hayward said. "It was a game of runs—they made their run, we made ours. What a shot by Joe Ingles ... just a great win. I'm happy for the win."

Rudy Gobert logged his 11th straight double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds (and two blocks) for Utah in the win.

Julius Randle scored a team-high 25 points for the Lakers (12-23), while Lou Williams, who dropped 38 points on the Jazz the last time the two teams met, scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half.

Tuesday's Best

Hayward had it going from beginning to end. He hit two threes and a jumper for eight points in the game's first 90 seconds, and then closed it out with a massive fourth-quarter dunk right in Randle's face. In all, Hayward shot 10-for-17 from the field (including 3-for-6 from 3-point range) and 8-for-9 from the line for his fourth 30-point game of the season. He added nine scrappy rebounds and three assists, and he didn't turn the ball over once.

Key Stretch

After 18 lead changes and 13 ties, it all came down to the final minute—and the Jazz just made a few more plays than the Lakers. With the game tied, Ingles played suffocating defense on Williams to force a shot-clock violation with 31 seconds left. And then on Utah's ensuing possession, Ingles flashed into the corner, took a pass from Shelvin Mack and drilled a three to give Utah a 102-99 lead. Randle split a pair of free throws for Los Angeles, and Gobert missed two free throws of his own to set up the decisive final possession. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Randle and D'Angelo Russell had beat the shot-clock buzzer with (lucky) off-balance jumpers, but it wouldn't happen again as Russell hit nothing but air on a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Significant Stats

33

Utah's bench trio of Ingles (13 points), Joe Johnson (10 points) and Boris Diaw (10 points) combined for 33 points and gave the team a huge lift, especially in the fourth quarter. Ingles hit the game-winner and provided tough defense, while Johnson scored six straight Utah points to keep the game close early in the final period.

20

So. Many. Turnovers. The Jazz committed 19 of their 20 turnovers in the first three quarters before finally pulling it together just in time to rally for the win. Los Angeles scored 24 points off Utah's turnovers, though the Jazz committed only one turnover in the fourth quarter.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"I thought we started defending better in the second half, and there was a period where they hit some tough shots. ... I thought we made them earn it a little bit more—and they did. A game like that, down to a possession, can go either way and we were fortunate." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz are now 3-0 against the Lakers this season. ... Derrick Favors was in the starting lineup for the first time since November 14. He finished with eight points, six rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes. ... The Jazz shot 50.7 percent from the field. ... George Hill (toe), Danté Exum (knee) and Alec Burks (ankle) did not play. ... Utah held Los Angeles to only 4-for-16 (25.0 percent) shooting from 3-point range.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.