The Roundup—Jazz 101, Nets 89

The Utah Jazz tipped off their five-game road trip with a 101-89 win over the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center Monday night.

The Jazz (22-13) have now won four straight games.

Gordon Hayward led the way with 30 points, and he added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes.

Rudy Gobert (15 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks), Rodney Hood (15 points) and Shelvin Mack (15 points, three steals) also had solid games for the Jazz.

Former Jazz forward Trevor Booker scored a team-high 17 points (and grabbed 15 rebounds) for the Nets (8-24). Brook Lopez (14 points), Isaiah Whitehead (12 points) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (11 points) also scored in double figures in the loss.

Monday's Best

On a night when the Jazz struggled from the field (41.9 percent), Hayward picked up his team in a big way. He logged his fifth game of the season with 30+ points, and he scored 13 of his 30 points in the third quarter to help the Jazz shake off an 0-for-8 shooting stretch. In all, Hayward shot 9-for-18 from the field (including 3-for-4 from 3-point range) and a perfect 9-for-9 from the line.

Key Stretch

A hook shot by Booker gave Brooklyn a nine-point lead with 5:21 left in the third quarter, and from that point on it was all Jazz. Hayward hit nothing but net on a 20-foot jumper, Gobert sank two free throws, and Mack scooped in a running layup. Hayward then closed the third quarter with two 3-pointers and four free throws to give Utah the lead. The Jazz kept things rolling with the first four points of the fourth quarter (on a layup by Joe Ingles and an off-balance bank shot by Raul Neto).

Significant Stats

55.9

The Jazz shot 33.9 percent in the first 2.5 quarters, and then, after Mack made a layup at the 6:43 mark of the third quarter, proceeded to close the game shooting 19-for-34 (55.9 percent) from the field.

7

As a team, Utah grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, while Gobert (seven) nearly outrebounded the entire Brooklyn team (eight) on the offensive glass. The Jazz used those rebounds to outscore the Nets 17-10 on second-chance points.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"It's about defense. When you think of 'closing' you think of offense. I think of defense like in baseball—shutting people down and not letting them get on base and just getting outs. That's what we've got to be. ... We've just got to not let them score. [On offense] you make or miss, but defense is something you can count on." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Tonight marked Quin Snyder's 100th victory as Utah's head coach. ... The Jazz have now held their opponent under 90 points 14 times this season. ... Gobert logged his 24th double-double of the season. ... George Hill (concussion protocol) and Danté Exum (knee) missed the game for Utah. ... Alec Burks saw his first action of the season for the Jazz. He played three minutes and missed his only shot.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Boston for a game with the Celtics on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.