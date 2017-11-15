The Roundup—Jazz 101, Knicks 106

The Jazz led after each of the first three quarters before a cold-shooting finish left them on the wrong end of a disappointing 106-101 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Utah (6-9) scored 60 points in the first half but only 41 in the final two quarters. The Jazz were especially cold in the fourth quarter with only 19 points on 6-for-18 (33.3 percent) shooting.

The Jazz remained winless in five road games so far this season.

Rodney Hood scored a season-high 30 points for the Jazz, and rookie Donovan Mitchell—who grew up in nearby Greenwich, Connecticut—finished with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists in a team-high 36 minutes.

Derrick Favors filled up the stat sheet with six points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and three bocks, while Ricky Rubio and Joe Ingles added 13 points each.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks (8-6) with 26 points, while star center Kristaps Porzingis finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Courtney Lee added 19 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Wednesday's Best

With 30 points tonight, Hood is now averaging 20.6 points in five games since moving to the bench. He shot an efficient 10-for-20 from the field (including 6-for-12 from 3-point range) and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line, and he added three rebounds, three assists and a season-high two blocks in 33 minutes.

Key Stretches

Mitchell scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, including three straight 3-pointers late in the second quarter (part of a 13-7 Jazz run) to push Utah's lead to 12 just before halftime.

The Knicks started the second half on a 7-0 run but the Jazz held onto the lead—thanks in large part to Hood's 15 third-quarter points—until late in the fourth quarter when New York went on an 8-0 run. Alec Burks missed a corner three, Mitchell was just long on a floater in the lane, and Hood was whistled for an offensive foul. The Jazz went nearly five minutes without scoring, and during that time the Knicks turned a two-point deficit into a six-point lead with just over two minutes to go. The Jazz pulled back within one thanks to a corner three by Ingles and a bounced-in runner by Rubio, but they weren't able to retake the lead.

Significant Stats

-18

New York grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and converted those into 21 second-chance points. Utah managed only three second-chance points.

26

The Jazz shot the ball well from outside, connecting on 17 of their 35 3-point attempts (48.6 percent). Hood (6-for-12), Ingles (3-for-3), Mitchell (3-for-6) and Jonas Jerebko (3-for-7) led the way.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"That was the difference—they capitalized on some of those loose balls. ... We've got to come up with some of those fifty-fifty balls and not give them additional chances." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz, who lead the NBA in FT%, shot 16-for-17 (94.1 percent) from the line. ... After going scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting against the Wolves on Monday, Ingles didn't miss a shot tonight. He went 4-for-4 from the field (including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc) and 2-for-2 from the line. ... Ekpe Udoh blocked three shots in 14 minutes off the bench. ... Rudy Gobert (knee), Joe Johnson (wrist) and Danté Exum (shoulder) remained out for the Jazz. ... Former Jazz center Enes Kanter had 13 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes for the Knicks.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay in New York to face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Tipoff is set for 5:30pm MT.