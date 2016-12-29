The Roundup—Jazz 100, 76ers 83

Playing with their "regular" starting five for only the second time this season (the first was way back on November 6) Utah turned it on late, outscoring Philadelphia 30-9 in the fourth quarter to nail down a 100-83 win Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz (20-13) have now won two straight games.

George Hill, who was back in the lineup after missing 13 games with a toe injury, led the way with 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting. He added eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. Rodney Hood and Gordon Hayward finished with 20 points each.

Rudy Gobert (nine points, 13 rebounds) fell one point shy of his 12th straight double-double.

Ersan Ilyasova led the Sixers (7-24) with 16 points. Nerlens Noel (14 points), Dario Saric (14 points) and Jahlil Okafor (13 points) also scored in double figures for Philadelphia.

Thursday's Best

After more than a week of struggles (with illness and with his shot), Hood had a much-needed solid game (7-for-11 shooting, 4-for-6 from 3-point range). His first-quarter three was his first since he drilled the game-winner against Dallas on December 16. He had gone 0-for-17 from beyond the arc during that stretch. Most importantly, Hood's buckets tonight came at critical times for the Jazz. His three to close the first half cut Philadelphia's lead to two and gave Utah some badly needed momentum going into the break—and then he scored the first points of the second half on another triple. Hood also got Utah rolling in the fourth quarter with two straight buckets.

Key Stretch

The Sixers took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter before the Jazz absolutely blitzed them with a 21-2 run to put the game away. Hood had two buckets (including a three) to get things started, and then Favors blocked Okafor to set the tone on defense. Hill put down a runner in the lane, and then, after he stuffed Saric at the rim, Trey Lyles drilled a corner three to give Utah an 80-74 lead. Another jumper by Hood and three by Lyles pushed Utah's lead to nine. Hill canned a three and then two more jumpers to ice the game.

Significant Stats

17.4

Philadelphia scored only nine fourth-quarter points on 4-for-23 (17.4 percent) shooting. The Jazz turned up the D in the final period, blocking three shots and forcing six turnovers to close out the game.

53.6

The Jazz left a bunch of free points sitting out there as they shot 53.6 percent from the free-throw line. Hayward went 5-for-5, Hood went 2-for-2 ... and the rest of team went 8-for-21 (38.1 percent). Gobert (3-for-11) had an especially difficult night from the line. Overall, Utah actually shot better from 3-point range (15-for-26) than they did from the free-throw line (15-for-28).

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We're not a good team right now. We're ok. But I don't feel like we're playing great basketball. I think we played a good quarter tonight. I think we've played better in spurts. But I think we need to pick it up." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Hill scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half. ... Philadelphia outscored Utah 42-24 in the paint ... Lyles chipped in 11 points off the bench. He went 3-for-5 from 3-point range. ... Derrick Favors struggled from the field (1-for-7) but grabbed 12 rebounds in 25 minutes. ... Joel Embiid (rest) did not play for the Sixers. ... Alec Burks (ankle) and Danté Exum (knee) were out for the Jazz. ... Utah swept the two-game season series with Philadelphia.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home for a New Year's Eve matchup with the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.