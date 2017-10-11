The Utah Jazz are gearing up for the start of the 2017-18 season with a five-day, seven-county, 16-stop “Road to Tipoff” campaign for Jazz fans across the state.

Beginning Thursday, October 12 and leading up to the team’s home opener on October 18, the organization’s social media team will visit multiple cities throughout Utah and hand out prizes to the most dedicated Jazz fans.

To participate, fans need to follow all of the Jazz social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @UtahJazz). Clues will be posted throughout the day for participants to determine Jazz personnel’s location in that specific city. The first person to find the location will win tickets to the team’s home opener on October 18 against Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Fans will also have the chance to win Jazz swag from other digital contests.

“We’re excited to get out on the road and have some fun with our fans leading up to our home opener,” said Bart Sharp, senior vice president of marketing for the Jazz. “Jazz fans are very passionate about their team, and this road trip lets us reward them for their loyalty.”

The campaign begins in Cedar City and then travels more than 800 miles before ending in Salt Lake City on October 18. The locations/dates in between will be announced a day in advance.

Even if you don’t win the scavenger hunt, we’d still love to see you at the arena. You can get tickets through utahjazz.com or by calling 801-325-DUNK.