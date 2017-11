It's been 20 years since one of the greatest teams in Jazz history made their mark on the league. And although you probably weren't on that team, now is your chance to find out which member of that legendary squad you are.

Are you the stoic, silent, helpful type like John Stockton? Or are you more like the the Mailman, with a personality as big as your game? Maybe you’re more of a B-Russ, all smiles and flashy dunks. Time to find out...