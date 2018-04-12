Quin Snyder Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

The NBA announced today that Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in March/April. It is Snyder’s first career Coach of the Month award and he becomes the first Jazz coach to win the honor since Jerry Sloan in February 2009.

Snyder guided Utah to a 17-4 (.810) record in March and April, which was tied for the best record in the Western Conference. The Jazz posted separate winning streaks of nine-straight games (March 2 to March 17) and six-straight games (March 30 to April 10) in that span. Utah entered March in 10th place in the Western Conference (31-30) and ended the regular season in fifth place (48-34) to secure its second-straight playoff berth.

Through March and April the Jazz led the league in fewest points allowed (95.4), fewest rebounds allowed (40.0), defensive field goal percentage (.425), defensive rating (95.9) and net rating (+13.2). The Jazz won 10 games in March and April by 15-or-more points.

The Jazz compiled an 8-2 record on the road during the months, with five of those wins coming against teams that qualified for the playoffs. Utah won its 12th consecutive road contest on March 22 at Dallas, the team’s longest road winning streak since a 15-game run during the 1994-95 season.

Snyder is the third coach in Jazz history to win Coach of the Month, along with Frank Layden (twice) and Jerry Sloan (10 times).