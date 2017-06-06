POLL: Toronto Torment vs. G Over The Feak

Our next matchup of round 2 of our Play of the Year Bracket features Rudy Gobert's driving slam against Toronto vs. Hayward's huge dunk over "The Greek Freak".

Toronto Torment

Rudy Gobert finds himself with the ball beyond the arc looking for an open man with no help to be found. No problem for the big man as he takes Valanciunas off the dribble and posterizes the Raptor!

Gordon Hayward over "The Greek Freak"

Gordon drives to the open lane as Giannis Antetokounmpo slides over in attempt to block Gordon's shot. But, Gordon takes it hard to the rack and throws down a powerful dunk through some questionable contact by the "Greek Freak".