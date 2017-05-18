NBAE/Getty Images
POLL: JJ's Buzzer-Beater vs. Exum Throwdown
In our first matchup of the "Play of the Year" bracket we pit Joe Johnson's buzzer-beater in game one vs. the Clippers against Danté Exum's throwdown vs. the Warriors
JJ's Buzzer-Beater
With the game tied and time winding down, Joe Johnson drove the ball down the lane and dropped a beautiful floater that fell in as time expired. The clutch play gave the Jazz a game one victory on the road against the Clippers in LA.
Exum Throwdown
Danté Exum took Klay Thompson off the dribble and soared in for a thunderous jam against the Warriors in game four of the second round.