POLL: JJ's Buzzer-Beater vs. Exum Throwdown

In our first matchup of the "Play of the Year" bracket we pit Joe Johnson's buzzer-beater in game one vs. the Clippers against Danté Exum's throwdown vs. the Warriors

JJ's Buzzer-Beater

With the game tied and time winding down, Joe Johnson drove the ball down the lane and dropped a beautiful floater that fell in as time expired. The clutch play gave the Jazz a game one victory on the road against the Clippers in LA.

Exum Throwdown

Danté Exum took Klay Thompson off the dribble and soared in for a thunderous jam against the Warriors in game four of the second round.