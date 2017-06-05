POLL: Houston, We Have a Problem vs. Rudy's Tip-In
Our next matchup of round 2 of our Play of the Year Bracket features Gordon's block on The Beard vs. Rudy's Game-Winning Tip-In.
Houston, We Have a Problem
After an offensive turnover by the Jazz, James Harden picks up the loose ball and streaks down the court towards an open hoop. But Gordon's hustle leads to a big block on the Beard.
Rudy's Tip-In
The Jazz trail by one in the waining seconds of over time against the Sacramento Kings. George Hill drives to the lane and puts up a step-back jump shot that is off the mark but redirected by Rudy Gobert to win the game at the horn!