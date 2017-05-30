POLL: Houston, We Have a Problem vs. No Reason to Boogie

Next up on our matchup for "Play of the Year", Gordon Hayward's block on James Harden vs. Rudy Gobert's stuff on DeMarcus Cousins!

Houston, We Have a Problem

After an offensive turnover by the Jazz, James Harden picks up the loose ball and streaks down the court towards an open hoop. But Gordon's hustle leads to a big block on the Beard.

No Reason to Boogie

Off an inbounds pass, Cousins attempts to bully his way into the paint. Rudy on the other hand had other things in mind as he swats away the big mans layup, which creates a Jazz fast break!