POLL: Houston, We Have a Problem vs. Hood Shimmy

On to the Semifinal round of our Play of The Year Bracket! First up, Gordon Hayward's awesome chase-down block on The Beard vs. Rodney Hood's game-winning Shimmy!

Houston, We Have a Problem

After an offensive turnover by the Jazz, James Harden picks up the loose ball and streaks down the court towards an open hoop. But Gordon's hustle leads to a big block on the Beard.

Hood Shimmy

With the game tied and time winding down, Rodney Hood pushed the ball up the floor and pulled up from behind the arc to drill a game-winning three pointer against the Dallas Mavericks. After draining the shot, Hood celebrated with a shimmy that went viral among Jazz Nation.