POLL: Hood Shimmy vs. Hood Slam

In our second matchup of the "Play of the Year" bracket, Rodney Hood's Game-winning three with the shimmy to follow up against Hood's Massive go-ahead slam!

Hood's Game-winning shimmy

With the game tied and time winding down, Rodney Hood pushed the ball up the floor and pulled up from behind the arc to drill a game-winning three pointer against the Dallas Mavericks. After draining the shot, Hood celebrated with a shimmy that went viral among Jazz Nation.

Hood Slam

After a missed shot, Hood found himself at the top of the arc with an open lane. The Lakers miscue on defense left Rodney wide open, he drove to the basket and threw down a big dunk with authority!