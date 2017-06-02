POLL: Hollywood Throwdown vs. Hood Shimmy

Our next matchup of round 2 of our Play of the Year Bracket pits Gordon Hayward's Hollywood Throwdown vs. Rodney Hood's game-winning Shimmy

Hollywood Throwdown

Gordon drives to the rack in Laker Land and is met by Julius Randle at the rim. Jackknifing to avoid his defender, G throws down a two handed jam!

Hood Shimmy

With the game tied and time winding down, Rodney Hood pushed the ball up the floor and pulled up from behind the arc to drill a game-winning three pointer against the Dallas Mavericks. After draining the shot, Hood celebrated with a shimmy that went viral among Jazz Nation.