POLL: Hill's Circus Shot vs. Hollywood Throwdown

Next up on our matchup for "Play of the Year", George Hill's Circus Shot vs. Gordon Hayward's Hollywood Throwdown!

Hill's Circus Shot

George pushes the ball up the court and splits two Nugget defenders driving to the hole. As Hill is fouled, he manages to put up a circus shot coming from his hip and he gets the and-1 to go!

Hollywood Throwdown

Gordon drives to the rack in Laker Land and is met by Julius Randle at the rim. Jackknifing to avoid his defender, G throws down a two handed jam!