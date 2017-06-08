POLL: G Over The Freak vs. JJ's Buzzer-Beater

The next Semifinal round of our Play of The Year Bracket pits Gordon Hayward's dunk over "The Greek Freak vs. Joe Johnson's Buzzer-Beater.

G Over The Freak

Gordon drives to the open lane as Giannis Antetokounmpo slides over in attempt to block Gordon's shot. But, Gordon takes it hard to the rack and throws down a powerful dunk through some questionable contact by the "Greek Freak".

JJ's Buzzer-Beater

With the game tied and time winding down, Joe Johnson drove the ball down the lane and dropped a beautiful floater that fell in as time expired. The clutch play gave the Jazz a game one victory on the road against the Clippers in LA.