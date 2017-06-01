POLL: Aussie Grit vs. JJ's Buzzer-Beater

Our first matchup of round 2 of our Play of the Year Bracket features Joe Ingles Aussie Grit vs. Joe Johnson's Game winning Buzzer-Beater!

Aussie Grit

As the Sacramento King's Arron Afflalo faces up on Joe Ingles, he loses control of the ball and it creates a scrum on the floor for the basketball. Joe wrestles the ball away from Afflalo and has the awareness to look down the court to find Gordon Hayward streaking down the court and throws down a showtime jam!

JJ's Buzzer-Beater

With the game tied and time winding down, Joe Johnson drove the ball down the lane and dropped a beautiful floater that fell in as time expired. The clutch play gave the Jazz a game one victory on the road against the Clippers in LA.