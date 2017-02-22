Arsenal Tech Twitter
Trey Lyles Donates $20,000 To Former High School
While most NBA players take time for themselves during the All-Star break, forward Trey Lyles chose to use his time to fly out to his former high school, Tech Arsenal in Indiana. However, this wasn't just a casual stopover; Lyles presented the school with a $20,000 check Tuesday night during halftime of the Tech-Carmel boys basketball game.
Titan alum donates $20,000 to Tech Nation tonight. Thank you @TreyMambaLyles! #TechAlum #NBA #UtahJazz #WeAreTech #teamips pic.twitter.com/t1B9JTCVIp— Arsenal Tech HS (@arsenal_tech) February 22, 2017
Speaking to the IndyStar Lyles made it clear his former high school is a home away from home.
“Tech’s my home. It’ll always be my home,” Lyles said. “A lot of guys don’t come back, and that’s not how I am at all. I love Tech and I’ll do whatever it is I need to do to help the program, help the school out. If that means giving back a little extra here and there, then I’m going to do it.”
Lyles had eluded he was up to something Monday night when he tweeted there would be a “huge announcement” during the high school basketball game.
Be at Tech high school tonight for the game and also a huge announcement that will be happening!— Trey Lyles (@TreyMambaLyles) February 21, 2017
Lyles had previously hosted his own basketball youth camp at Arsenal Tech last summer.
All ages are welcome to come sign up for camps! Swing by Tech!! pic.twitter.com/MwqaDBIThs— Trey Lyles (@TreyMambaLyles) July 22, 2016