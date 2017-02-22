Arsenal Tech Twitter

Trey Lyles Donates $20,000 To Former High School

by Hayley Byrnes
Posted: Feb 22, 2017

While most NBA players take time for themselves during the All-Star break, forward Trey Lyles chose to use his time to fly out to his former high school, Tech Arsenal in Indiana. However, this wasn't just a casual stopover; Lyles presented the school with a $20,000 check Tuesday night during halftime of the Tech-Carmel boys basketball game.

Speaking to the IndyStar Lyles made it clear his former high school is a home away from home.

“Tech’s my home. It’ll always be my home,” Lyles said. “A lot of guys don’t come back, and that’s not how I am at all. I love Tech and I’ll do whatever it is I need to do to help the program, help the school out. If that means giving back a little extra here and there, then I’m going to do it.”

Lyles had eluded he was up to something Monday night when he tweeted there would be a “huge announcement” during the high school basketball game.

Lyles had previously hosted his own basketball youth camp at Arsenal Tech last summer.

Tags
Lyles, Trey, Jazz

Related Content

Lyles, Trey

Jazz