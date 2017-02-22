Trey Lyles Donates $20,000 To Former High School

While most NBA players take time for themselves during the All-Star break, forward Trey Lyles chose to use his time to fly out to his former high school, Tech Arsenal in Indiana. However, this wasn't just a casual stopover; Lyles presented the school with a $20,000 check Tuesday night during halftime of the Tech-Carmel boys basketball game.

Speaking to the IndyStar Lyles made it clear his former high school is a home away from home.

“Tech’s my home. It’ll always be my home,” Lyles said. “A lot of guys don’t come back, and that’s not how I am at all. I love Tech and I’ll do whatever it is I need to do to help the program, help the school out. If that means giving back a little extra here and there, then I’m going to do it.”

Lyles had eluded he was up to something Monday night when he tweeted there would be a “huge announcement” during the high school basketball game.

Be at Tech high school tonight for the game and also a huge announcement that will be happening! — Trey Lyles (@TreyMambaLyles) February 21, 2017

Lyles had previously hosted his own basketball youth camp at Arsenal Tech last summer.