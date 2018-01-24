Rubio, Ingles lead Jazz to overtime victory in Detroit

In a tight, low-scoring game where neither team could muster a double-digit lead, the Jazz rallied late to force overtime and then held on for a 98-95 win over the Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Jazz are now 20-28 overall this season, and 6-19 on the road.

Rudy Gobert (15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Donovan Mitchell (15 points four rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block) led the Jazz in scoring, while Ricky Rubio double-doubled with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Derrick Favors stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 24 minutes.

Joe Ingles (13 points) and Joe Johnson (11 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

Detroit's Andre Drummond—fresh off being snubbed for the All-Star Game—took his frustration out on the Jazz with a monstrous performance. The sixth-year center finished with 30 points, 24 rebounds, four assists, three steals and six blocks in 39 minutes.

Tobias Harris scored 13 points, while rookie sharpshooter Luke Kennard—who was taken with the No. 12 overall pick, one ahead of Mitchell—finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons (22-24) in the loss.

Wednesday's Best

After shooting only 1-for-8 from the field on Monday in Atlanta, Rubio bounced back with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting, and he added 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes. He also took an incidental elbow to the face from Detroit's Anthony Tolliver midway through the fourth quarter and—after missing only two minutes while getting patched up in the locker room—returned to spark Utah's come-from-behind victory. It was Rubio's fifth double-double of the season.

|| @rickyrubio9 had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds!



+ 5 assists, 2 steals and number of stitches tbd pic.twitter.com/l4oxtdIuNS — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 25, 2018

Key Stretches

A 14-3 run by Detroit put Utah in a nine-point hole with just over three minutes left in the game, but the Jazz closed the gap by the end of regulation. Gobert banked in a layup. Johnson canned a jumper from the wing. Rubio made a driving layup. Johnson banked in a runner to pull Utah back within one. And then, after Drummond split a pair of free throws with 11.8 seconds left, a sneaky layup by Ingles off an inbounds pass from Rubio tied the game with 4.5 seconds left. Kennard had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his 3-point attempt bounced harmlessly off the rim.

The Jazz shot only 40.7 percent from the field during regulation, but they came out firing in overtime with three straight triples—two by Ingles and another by Mitchell—to take a quick lead. Utah didn't score again, but it didn't matter as the Pistons mustered only six points in the extra period. A corner three by Harris—Detroit's last good chance to tie the game—rimmed out in the closing seconds.

Significant Stats

5+

It was another balanced effort for Utah as all 10 Jazz players who entered the game scored at least five points.

40.0

The weather in Detroit hovered a few degrees below freezing all night, but the shooting inside Little Caesars Arena was even colder as neither the Jazz (39.6 percent) nor the Pistons (39.2 percent) cracked 40 percent from the field. Detroit shot only 3-for-15 (20.0 percent) over the final eight minutes of the game.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We were down late and were able to string together some stops. ... It's good to win. We missed a few layups and some open shots, but we made them when we needed to."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Gobert blocked 3+ shots for the fourth straight game. ... Rodney Hood (leg) missed his third straight game. Danté Exum (shoulder) remained out for the Jazz. ... Detroit owned advantages in second-chance points (17-6), points in the paint (58-39) and fast-break points (17-7). ... Utah shot 10-for-31 (32.3 percent) from 3-point range. ... Both teams made 38 field goals and 12 free throws. ... Drummond, a career 40.6 percent free-throw shooter, made his first six freebies before missing four of his last six. ... The game featured 12 ties and 19 lead changes.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Toronto to face the Raptors on Friday. Tipoff is set for 5:30pm MT.