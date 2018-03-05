The Roundup—Jazz top Magic for third straight win

It wasn't always pretty, but the Jazz came away with a 94-80 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Rudy Gobert finished with game highs in points (21) and rebounds (17) as all five Jazz starters scored in double figures. Donovan Mitchell struggled from the field (6-for-16 shooting) but still managed 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Joe Ingles added 18 points.

Ricky Rubio and Jonas Jerebko chipped in 12 points each in the win.

After showing visible frustration with the referees throughout the night, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder picked up two quick technical fouls and was ejected with 52.9 seconds left in the game.

The Jazz (34-30) have now won 15 of their past 17 games and sit 1.5 games out of the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

Center Nikola Vucevic led the way for the Magic (20-44) with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon finished with 13 points (on 4-for-18 shooting) and six rebounds in the loss.

Monday's Best

Ingles was on point against the Magic, filling it up with 18 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes. He also shot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. After struggling from 3-point range (5-for-18) in the three games immediately after the All-Star break, Ingles has picked it back up in the past three games, shooting 9-for-19 from deep. The Jazz are now 23-9 this seson when Ingles makes at least three 3-pointers.

Key Stretches

The Jazz were aggressive from the outset, getting to the rim for three straight layups (by Mitchell, Rubio and Gobert) before Ingles canned a corner three to give Utah a quick 9-0 lead. The Magic missed their first four field goal attempts.

Dunk Contest Winner



Rookie of the Month x3



Globetrotterpic.twitter.com/R3QwkrNgE3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 6, 2018

After a lengthy lull that took up much of the first half, the Jazz came alive with a 19-6 run midway through the second quarter. Royce O'Neale and Rubio got the rim for layups, and then Ingles splashed home a corner three. Jerebko made a corner three of his own, Mitchell hit a floater in the lane, and Gobert stuffed home a one-handed putback dunk. Ingles put down a crafty layup and then, after an Orlando timeout, hit nothing but net on a long-range three to just beat the shot clock and put the Jazz up 47-39.

"My friends call me... Tricky Ricky"pic.twitter.com/KFQ4sdvHrs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 6, 2018

The Jazz went up by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, but Orlando kept it close from there, pulling within seven early in the fourth before Utah countered with a 15-7 run. The Jazz made nine straight free throws before Mitchell knifed into the lane and somehow scooped in a leaning bank shot. A driving layup by Ingles gave Utah a 14-point lead and all but sealed the victory with two minutes left.

Significant Stats

80

The Magic had scored at least 100 points in 12 straight games, but they managed only 80 points on 34.5 percent shooting against the Jazz.

-14

Utah relied heavily on its starters, who scored 82 of the team's 94 points. Orlando's reserves outscored their Jazz counterparts 26-12.

18

After attempting zero free throws in the first half, the Jazz went to the line 18 times after the break. They didn't shoot well in the third quarter (3-for-8), but they closed it out shooting 9-for-10 in the final seven minutes of the game.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"I thought that it was a poor call, and I commented on the call."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Derrick Favors (neck spasms) did not play for the Jazz. ... Utah outscored Orlando 44-32 in the paint. ... Former Jazz guard Shelvin Mack finished with eight points on 2-for-6 shooting in 20 minutes off the bench for the Magic. ... Jae Crowder finished with four points on 1-for-9 shooting, failing to score in double digits for the first time in nine games since joining the Jazz. ... The Jazz outrebounded the Magic 48-36. ... Utah shot 49.3 percent from the field and 32.3 percent (10-for-31) from 3-point range.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 5:00pm MT.