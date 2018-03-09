The Roundup—Jazz top Grizzlies for 10th straight road win

It was ugly, choppy and low-scoring—in other words, another typical game in Memphis.

The Jazz, though, were up to the challenge, grinding their way to a 95-78 win over the Grizzlies Friday night.

"They have, obviously, a young team, but they play hard—they've always played the same way no matter who's been in the jersey," Joe Ingles said after the game. "We knew it was going to be a battle and just had to grind it out."

The Jazz (36-30) have now won five straight games and 17 of their last 19.

Jae Crowder led all scorers with 22 points, while Ingles scored 16 points and Ricky Rubio double-doubled with 15 points and 10 rebounds (and five assists).

Donovan Mitchell (12 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block) and Derrick Favors (12 points, three blocks) also scored in double figures in the win.

Dillon Brooks scored a team-high 18 points for the Grizzlies (18-47), who have now lost 16 straight games.

Friday's Best

Crowder came off the bench to give the Jazz a huge spark, erupting for a season-high 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting (including 6-for-11 from 3-point range). He added one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes. Crowder's six threes set a new career high, and he's now averaging 13.5 points in 11 games for the Jazz.

@CJC9BOSS had a monster night, scoring a season-high 22 points.



He had CAREER highs in three-pointers taken (11) and made (6).#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/DhWK2aC6gs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 10, 2018

Key Stretches

The Jazz finally got going late in the first half, closing the second quarter on a 16-2 run. Crowder drilled his third and fourth threes of the game, Mitchell hit a three of his own, and Royce O'Neale drove to the rim for a layup. Ingles hit nothing but net on a corner three and then Rubio made two free throws to give Utah a 12-point lead heading into halftime.

Memphis cut Utah's lead to five early in the third quarter, but the Jazz responded with a 14-4 run to take back control. Ingles hit a three, Favors threw down two straight dunks, and Mitchell canned a three of his own. Rudy Gobert slammed home a putback jam to cap the run and give Utah a 64-49 lead.

Not boxing out Rudy: Interesting choicepic.twitter.com/hh1z9pg15L — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 10, 2018

The Jazz held onto a good-but-not-great lead throughout much of the second half before they went on a 13-6 run late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Crowder drilled a three to just beat the shot clock, and Mitchell grabbed a steal and threw-down a two-handed slam in transition. Ingles and Crowder proceeded to drill back-to-back threes, sending the crowd streaming toward the exits with just under three minutes left in the game.

Significant Stats

13

Utah drilled 13 3-pointers, with Crowder (6-for-11) and Ingles (4-for-6) leading the way. Mitchell (3-for-8) was the only other Jazz player to make a shot from beyond the arc.

10

The Jazz have now won 10 straight games on the road for the second time in franchise history. The other time was in 1994.

150

Mitchell became the fastest rookie ever to make 150 3-pointers, reaching that benchmark in only 63 games—five faster than Damian Lillard, who held the previous record of 68 games. Lillard set the all-time record for 3-pointers made by a rookie with 185 during the 2012-13 season.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Not every game is pretty. There were stretches where we weren't playing well offensively, but our defense held strong. If we can do that, we can survive."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Gobert finished with four points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes. ... Utah outscored Memphis 38-24 in the paint and 20-9 in transition. ... The Jazz dished out 26 assists, with six players finishing with at least three. ... Mike Conley (heel) and Chandler Parsons (DNP-CD) did not play for the Grizzlies. ... Utah outrebounded Memphis 48-39. ... The Jazz are now 15-19 on the road.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2:00pm MT.