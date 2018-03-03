The Roundup—Jazz take down Kings for second straight win

One night after a down-to-the-wire victory over the playoff-bound Timberwolves, the Jazz traveled to Sacramento and took care of business with a 98-91 win over a Kings team that's likely playing for a better position in the draft lottery.

The Jazz (33-30) have now won two straight and 14 of their last 16 games.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 27 points, while Rudy Gobert stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks in the win.

Derrick Favors (15 points, eight rebounds), Ricky Rubio (10 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals) and Jae Crowder (14 points off the bench) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

Rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox led the Kings (19-44) with 17 points, while fellow rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in 15 points. Skal Labissiere came off the bench to double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds (and three blocks) in the loss.

Saturday's Best

Another game, another 20+ points for Mitchell, who finished with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes. The rookie scored at least 20 points for the 32nd time this season, and at least 25 points for the 21st time. He kick-started Utah's offense in the first quarter with a nifty drive to the hoop, and then drilled a big three to stop Sacramento's 12-1 run late in the second quarter. Mitchell shot an efficient 7-for-15 from the field (including 3-for-8 from 3-point range) and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Kid can play @spidadmitchell had 27 points on 7-15 shooting and went 10-10 from the charity stripe.



Oh, and had 5 boards and 5 assists. pic.twitter.com/clpqqMnwoT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 4, 2018

Key Stretches

The Jazz zipped ahead with a quick 8-0 run midway through the first quarter. Mitchell made two free throws and then a driving layup, and Crowder drilled the first of his three 3-pointers to put Utah up 20-13. The Jazz wouldn't trail again.

Midway through the second quarter, the Jazz used a 12-2 run to take their first of two 18-point leads. Gobert made a layup, Mitchell hit nothing but net on a catch-and-shoot three, Gobert threw down a thunderous slam, and Joe Ingles canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Utah a 45-27 lead with 4:26 left in the second period.

5p 5r for Gobzilla



pic.twitter.com/AAEgAc2uGb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 4, 2018

The Kings kept hanging around, and the Jazz kept going on runs to extend their lead. A 10-2 run comprised of threes by Favors and Ingles, and then a dunk and a layup by Gobert, gave Utah a 66-48 lead midway through the third period. The Jazz coasted to the victory from there.



























Keep shooting

Derrick

pic.twitter.com/XEiqk9RQ75 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 4, 2018

Significant Stats

+13

The Jazz grabbed a whopping 52 rebounds, including 11 on the offensive glass, and they finished with a 17-4 advantage in second-chance points.

11

Utah got back on track from long distance, shooting 11-for-32 (34.4 percent) as a team from beyond the arc. Mitchell (3-for-8), Crowder (3-for-5), Ingles (2-for-6) and Jonas Jerebko (2-for-5) each made multiple 3-pointers.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"They pushed back the whole game. Sacramento's a competitive team and a young team. We played hard and got a couple of leads, and we gave it back to them, frankly. We've just got to be more consistent for the whole 48 minutes."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz are now 10-4 on the second leg of back-to-back sets this season. ... Willie Cauley-Stein (back) did not play for Sacramento. ... Neither team shot the ball well—Utah shot 41.5 percent from the field, while Sacramento shot 38.2 percent. ... Crowder has scored in double figures in all eight games since joining the Jazz. He's averaging 13.4 ppg over that stretch. ... Favors is shooting 68.6 percent (24-for-35) from the field over his last four games.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to face the Orlando Magic on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.