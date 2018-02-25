The Roundup—Jazz hold on for win over pesky Mavs

After a disappointing loss to the Blazers on Friday, the Jazz bounced back one day later, getting off to a quick start and then holding on for a 97-90 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz (31-29) have now won 13 of their last 15 games.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 25 points, while Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Ingles stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in the win.

Derrick Favors (14 points) and Jae Crowder (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

Dallas (18-42) played tough behind the veteran duo of J.J. Barea (17 points, 12 assists) and Dirk Nowitzki (12 points, 10 rebounds), who each finished with a net rating of +10 in the loss.

Saturday's Best

Mitchell scored 20+ points for the 30th time this season, and he added six rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win. After beating Dallas rookie Dennis Smith Jr. in the Slam Dunk Contest a week ago, he outplayed the No. 9 overall pick once again tonight. Smith finished with seven points (on 2-for-11 shooting), seven rebounds, zero assists and five turnovers in 23 minutes. Mitchell scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half—including a sprinting layup to beat the third-quarter buzzer—to help Utah seal the win.

Key Stretches

The Jazz took control with an 18-6 run midway through the first quarter. Mitchell hit nothing but net on a three, and then Rubio bounced in a mid-range jumper. Crowder, playing against the team that drafted him, scored seven quick points—on a layup, a driving dunk and a 3-pointer—off the bench, with a three-point play by Gobert and a 3-pointer by Royce O'Neale sprinkled in. The result was a 15-point Jazz lead.

Dallas stormed back in the second quarter, using a 15-0 run to take a 49-42 lead. The Jazz, though, closed the half on an 11-1 run. Ingles made a three to get Utah going again, Gobert threw down a dunk, and Ingles put in a driving layup. Mitchell drilled a 3-pointer to give the Jazz a three-point lead heading into the break.

Dallas hung around and eventually took a two-point lead with 5:13 left in the game, but the Jazz responded with eight straight points. Mitchell drove in for a scooping layup, Rubio made two free throws, Crowder made a layup, and Gobert capped the run with a one-handed dunk. The Jazz would lead the rest of the way.

Significant Stats

200

Ingles played in his 200th consecutive game, the third-longest active streak in the NBA. He celebrated by outblocking Gobert 2-0.

+16

The Jazz dominated the paint, outscoring the Mavericks 46-30 in the restricted area.

26

Utah dished out 26 assists on 34 made baskets as five Jazz players—Ingles (eight), Ricky Rubio (six) and Mitchell (five)—had at least five assists.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Dallas always competes and always plays well against us. It's just a tough game for us every time we play them. It was a gritty win, and just as big a win as one of the ones that was something in a row. I'm really happy with how we competed and how we finished."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Ingles passed Gordon Hayward into third place the franchise's list of 3-pointers made in a season. He now has 150. Randy Foye has the record with 178 (2012-13) and Rodney Hood is second with 161 (2015-16). Hayward made 149 last season. ... Former Jazz guard Wesley Matthews started for Dallas and finished with 10 points in 30 minutes. ... Utah outscored Dallas 15-3 in transition. ... Utah struggled from 3-point range for the second straight game, shooting just 9-for-32 (28.1 percent) from beyond the arc. ... The Jazz are now 19-10 at home.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to host the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.