The Roundup—Jazz hold off scrappy Kings for ninth straight win

Utah's ninth straight victory didn't come easy.

Playing against a young and scrappy—and surprisingly hot-shooting—Sacramento squad, the Jazz came up big in the final minute to escape with a 103-97 victory Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz (40-30) have now won 21 of their last 23 games and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings (tied with—but having the tiebreaker over—both San Antonio and Minnesota).

"The Kings came in with a lot of confidence, and we had to play until the last second," Rudy Gobert said after the game. "We're just trying to win games and push each other every day."

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 28 points, while Gobert had another massive game, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Joe Ingles logged 14 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and Ricky Rubio had 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals (plus a game-high net rating of +27). Derrick Favors added 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks in 25 minutes.

Buddy Hield came off the bench to scored a team-high 23 points for the Kings (23-48), who had won two straight games—against the Heat and Warriors—entering the night. Rookies Bogdan Bogdanovic (12 points) and De'Aaron Fox (11 points, four steals) also played well in the loss.

Saturday's Best

When the Jazz were struggling to score late in the game, they turned to their rookie—and Mitchell came through with two huge driving layups to kick-start Utah's strong finish. In all, Mitchell finished with 28 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes. He's now scored 25+ points 23 times this season.

@spidadmitchell was killer down the stretch and ended the game with 28 points—his 35th game this season of 20 points or more.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/vll4PC0isZ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 18, 2018

And when the Jazz needed a defensive stop, Gobert was standing right in Sacramento's way. Utah's All-NBA center finished with four blocks, with none bigger than his last-minute stuff of Bogdanovic to preserve Utah's two-point lead. Besides that, Gobert shot 7-for-8 from the field and 8-for-10 from the line for 22 points, and he added 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double in his last nine games. Over his last four games, Gobert's averaging 21.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Key Stretches

The Jazz trailed 18-10 before a quick 15-0 run gave them the lead. Rubio banked in a runner, Favors threw down a pick-and-roll dunk, Mitchell canned a baseline jumper, and Favors threw down a one-handed slam in transition. Mitchell hit a three and (after grabbing a steal) put in a fast-break layup, and Gobert dropped in a turnaround layup to cap the run..

Utah fell behind 50-41 late in the second quarter but went on a 22-9 run to take back the lead early in the third. Ingles canned a three. Gobert scored five points, Rubio netted four, and Mitchell threw down two dunks just after haltime (including a two-handed slam off an alley-oop from Ingles). Another dunk by Favors and a step-back jumper by Ingles gave the Jazz a 63-59 lead.

178 made three-pointers on the season for the kid from Adelaide#MACU3 pic.twitter.com/fBVfUahrDN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 18, 2018

The Kings, though, came back and led by one with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Mitchell sliced to the the hoop for a driving layup and Ingles (after he grabbed a loose ball out of a scrum of diving players) pulled up and drilled a huge three to give the Jazz a four-point lead with 2:21 left in the game.

Hield, though, just beat the shot-clock buzzer with a leaning 3-pointer on Sacramento's next possession to pull the Kings back within one. Mitchell drove in for another layup, but Fox scored three straight points to tie the game again. Ingles hit nothing but net on two free throws with 40.4 seconds left, and then Gobert absolutely stuffed a layup attempt by Bogdanovic. Rubio proceeded to make two free throws with 31.9 seconds left to give Utah a four-point lead. Gobert calmly sank two free throws of his own with 23.6 seconds remaining, and then he grabbed an offensive rebound and threw down a twisting dunk to seal the victory in the closing seconds.

Joe with the great on-ball coverage, Rudy with the SWAT!pic.twitter.com/Puh5n74l2j — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 18, 2018

Significant Stats

6

The Jazz usually have the upper hand from beyond the arc, but they shot only 6-for-24 (25.0 percent) tonight. The Kings, on the other hand, seemingly couldn't miss, shooting 14-for-21 (66.7 percent) as a team. Hield shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range.

31

What the Jazz lacked in outside shooting, however, they more than made up from the free-throw line. Utah shot 31-for-38 (81.6 percent) from the line, including 8-for-10 in the final six minutes. The Kings shot only 9-for-14 (64.3 percent) from the line.

+15

Utah held huge advantages in both rebounds (48-33) and points in the paint (46-30) as Gobert and Favors combined for 32 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocks.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"It's an empirical fact that Rudy's the best defensive player in the league. If you look at every number, Rudy's dominant—not just good, he's been dominant. What's happening with our team, what Rudy's doing, is special right now."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Ingles' final 3-pointer set a new franchise record for threes in a season with 179. ... NBA commissioner Adam Silver took a pregame tour of the renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena and then attended the Jazz-Kings game. ... Jae Crowder scored 11 points off the bench. ... The Jazz signed David Stockton (son of Jazz legend John Stockton) to a 10-day contract on Saturday. ... The game featured eight ties and 14 lead changes. ... Sacramento had a 56-15 advantage in bench points.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay home to face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.