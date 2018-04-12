The Roundup—Jazz fall to Portland in regular season finale

A night after they couldn't miss against the Warriors, the Jazz couldn't seem to get anything going in a disappointing 102-93 loss to the Blazers in Portland.

Utah finished the 2017-18 regular season with a record of 48-34 and will enter the playoffs as the Western Conference's fifth seed.

Portland took control from the opening tip, playing with a sense of urgency the Jazz weren't able to match. Utah's only lead of the night was at 2-0 in the first minute.

Donovan Mitchell scored 17 points, though he missed his first eight shots en route to a 6-for-23 shooting night. Ricky Rubio also finished with 17 points, while Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Derrick Favors added 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks in the loss.

Damian Lillard went off for the Blazers (49-33), opening the game with consecutive 3-pointers and finishing with 36 points and 10 assists in 37 minutes. CJ McCollum (19 points) and Jusuf Nurkic (13 points) were the only other Portland players to score in double figures.

Wednesday's Best

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has said throughout the season that the strength of this team is the team. Their shots didn't fall tonight, but the Jazz finished the season by winning 29 of their final 35 games to lock down a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive Western Conference—something that seemed impossible when they had a record of 19-28 in late January.

Key Stretches

After shooting only 33.3 percent in the first quarter, Utah went on a quick 6-0 run to pull within eight midway through the second period. Gobert stuffed Nurkic and made a free throw, while Rubio got to the rim for a bucket and then found Royce O'Neale for a corner three.

The Jazz finally got going in the fourth quarter, cutting Portland's 24-point lead down to 11 with a 15-2 run. Favors hit a jumper and knocked down two free throws, and then Mitchell and Jonas Jerebko knocked down back-to-back threes. A three-point play by Mitchell capped the run. Lillard, though, re-entered the game and knocked down three jumpers—including a 3-pointer—to push Portland's lead back to 15. Gobert, Mitchell, Rubio and Joe Ingles checked out with three minutes left and the Jazz down by 12.

Jonas from one of the bridges!



(There are so many, @trailblazers, how can we keep track) pic.twitter.com/Mb5hBZApyW — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 12, 2018

Significant Stats

33.3

The NBA is a make-or-miss league, and tonight the Jazz missed—for three quarters, at least. Utah shot only 33.3 percent from the field in the first 36 minutes before heating up in the fourth quarter (47.8 percent), but by that time it ws too late.

+13

Utah outrebounded Portland 53-46 (including 14-7 on the offensive glass) and outscored the Blazers 20-7 on second-chance points.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We wanted to win the game but ran out of gas a little bit. Portland did that to use by the way they guarded us—they were physical, they were tough. We have to be the same. Any game you play you have a chance to take something from it, and we can do that tonight. The most important thing is to get ready for the postseason."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Favors played in his 500th game for the Jazz, becoming just the 12th player in franchise history to reach that milestone. ... Jae Crowder finished with 12 points and six rebounds in the loss. ... Portland went 28-13 at home this season. ... The Jazz had won six straight games. ... Utah shot 8-for-23 (34.8 percent) from 3-point range. ... Portland won the season series 3-1.

Up Next

The Jazz will begin the 2018 playoffs on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 4:30pm MT.