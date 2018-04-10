The Roundup—Jazz crush Warriors, set up showdown in Portland

What. A. Night.

On January 30, the Jazz beat the Warriors by 30. Tonight they did even better than that, crushing the defending champs 119-79 in Utah's final home game of the regular season.

It was Golden State's worst loss since April 21, 2014 when they fell to the Clippers 138-98.

The Jazz (48-33) have now won 29 of their past 34 games and are tied with Portland for third place in the Western Conference standings. The Jazz and Blazers play Wednesday night.

"We just maintained our focus, that's the biggest thing. We understand how good of a team they are," Donovan Mitchell said. "We've just got to keep working. We've got one more tomorrow."

Mitchell led the Jazz with 22 points, while Derrick Favors added 16 points and nine rebounds. Jonas Jerebko came off the bench to score 14 points.

Rudy Gobert (13 points, two blocks), Ricky Rubio (13 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Jae Crowder (11 points, six rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors (58-24) with 23 points, though he missed 14 of his first 18 shots as the Jazz built a lead of 40+ points. Kevin Durant added 13 points, while Draymond Green finished with four points, three assists and five turnovers in the loss.

Tuesday's Best

Mitchell lit up the Warriors with 12 first-quarter points—he drilled a contested three, dropped Green with a crossover, and ran circles around Thompson, one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders, for two tough buckets in the lane. In all, Mitchell finished with 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting. He added three rebounds, one assist, two steals and a game-high net rating of +37 in only 26 minutes. It was Mitchell's 46th game with 20+ points (the most by a rookie since Blake Griffin in 2011-12).

@spidadmitchell broke Dame's three-point record tonight.



He also had his 46th 20-point game of his rookie campaign.#TakeNote #DonROY pic.twitter.com/290cPin2sI — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 11, 2018

Key Stretches

The Jazz were aggressive early, opening up a 24-9 lead in the first seven minutes. Utah's first six buckets were all within seven feet of the hoop—a layup by Gobert, close-range floaters by Joe Ingles and Mitchell, a steal and layup by Rubio, and three dunks (one by Gobert and two by Favors). Rubio added a runner and two free throws, Mitchell drilled a contested three from the wing, and Gobert laid in an alley-oop in transition to force a Golden State timeout. The Jazz would close the first quarter with a 33-16 lead.

Don with 12 in the quarterpic.twitter.com/4TodEqEbgP — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 11, 2018

Holding onto a 19-point lead, the Jazz blitzed the Warriors heading into halftime. Crowder made a jumper, Rubio grabbed a steal and threw a pass to Royce O'Neale for a driving dunk, and then Mitchell hit another three. Gobert capped the 12-2 run when he stuffed Durant in the lane, grabbed the ball, led the fast break and lobbed an alley-oop to Crowder, who finished the layup to give Utah a 62-33 lead at the half.

.@BucketsONeale00 dunks as well as he sings pic.twitter.com/p5In1eE2n9 — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 11, 2018

The Jazz kept rolling in the third quarter, using a 14-2 run to take a 41-point lead. Favors made two buckets—a mid-range push shot and his second corner three of the game—while Mitchell canned a three and Rubio got to the rim for a crafty layup. Gobert and Ingles added layups to give the Jazz an 83-42 lead with 4:50 left in the quarter.

Significant Stats

186

Midway through the third quarter, Mitchell took a pass from Rubio and sank his fourth 3-pointer of the night, giving him 186 for the season and setting a new NBA record for threes made by a rookie. Portland's Damian Lillard held the previous mark with 185 during the 2012-13 season.

+19.7

The Jazz have now won their last six games by an average of 19.7 points, and they haven't trailed since halfway through Tuesday's game against the Lakers, a span of nearly 171 minutes.

13

Utah hit 13 3-pointers, with Mitchell (4-for-5), Jerebko (4-for-8) and Favors (2-for-3) leading the way. Ingles, who finished with four points, failed to make a 3-pointer for only the sixth time this season. He went 0-for-2 from beyond the arc, breaking his streak of 37 straight games with at least one 3-pointer.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"The best thing about Donovan breaking the record is that he doesn't really care about records. The record Donovan cares about is our team's record. He's taken the opportunites that the game presents to him, and obviously we're thrilled for him that he did that. He's been the guy offensively all year that we've relied on, and he's unselfish, which makes the guys around him better."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Ingles finished with a game-high eight assists. ... Utah outscored Golden State 62-38 in the paint and 19-6 in transition. ... The Warriors shot only 34.9 percent from the field. ... Stephen Curry (knee) and Andre Iguodala (knee) did not play for the Warriors. ... The Jazz outrebounded the Warriors 54-39. ... Utah outscored Golden State in each of the four quarters. ... The Jazz are now 28-13 at home this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will cap off their 2017-18 regular season schedule in Portland against the Blazers on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8:30pm MT and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.