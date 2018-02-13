The Roundup—Jazz come back to beat Spurs for 10th straight win

With nine minutes left in the game, the Jazz were dead.

They were out of energy, playing their third game in four nights. They were out of answers to San Antonio's disciplined, consistent execution. And, down by 13 points, they were running out of time against the best fourth-quarter team in the NBA.

But then the improbable happened.

Behind the inspired play of Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Derrick Favors and Royce O'Neale, Utah came roaring back to life to claim a thrilling 101-99 victory over the Spurs Monday night in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz (29-28) have now won 10 straight games.

Mitchell once again led the way with a game-high 25 points, while Joe Ingles' reign of terror over Utah's opponents continued. Ingles finished with 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting—including 4-for-6 from 3-point range—and added seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Rudy Gobert (10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks) and Derrick Favors (19 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, four blocks) stuffed the stat sheet in the win.

Jae Crowder, playing his first home game as a member of the Jazz, scored 14 points in 33 minutes off the bench.

Kyle Anderson (16 points) led six players in double figures in the loss for the Spurs (35-23).

Monday's Best

Mitchell didn't have his most efficient game (he shot 9-for-28 from the field), but he came up huge down the stretch for the Jazz. The rookie scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter—including 11 in the final five minutes. He hit a 3-pointer to tie the game, and two of his buckets—a layup off a steal, then a pull-up jumper—each reclaimed the lead for the Jazz in the final minute.

Donovan with 25 points, 13 in the fourth quarter.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Bmi8wiYqAo — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2018

Key Stretches

San Antonio scored eight straight points to take a 38-34 lead before an 18-2 Jazz run changed the momentum. Jonas Jerebko hit a long three from the wing, and then Crowder scored five straight points—on a tough reverse layup and then a 3-pointer. Gobert then grabbed a steal, led the fast break, and found Ingles in the corner for a three. Ingles hit a runner, and Mitchell scored two tough buckets in the lane to give the Jazz a 12-point lead.

To recap:



Rudy steal



Rudy fastbreak



Rudy assist to Ingles in the corner



Catch-and-shoot 3



loud noisespic.twitter.com/ilvCE5hEwk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2018

The Spurs, though, closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run and then opened the third quarter on an 18-7 run to take a five-point lead. They extended that lead to 13 early in the fourth quarter before Utah came back to life. The Jazz went on an 18-4 run to turn a 13-point deficit into a one-point lead. O'Neale converted a three-point play in traffic, and then Mitchell canned a pretty stepback jumper. Gobert slammed home an alley-oop dunk (off a pass from Mitchell) and then drilled a 20-foot "jumper". Back-to-back threes by Ingles and Mitchell, followed by five straight points by Favors, gave Utah a one-point lead and set up a frantic finish.

One of the many reasons we love Roycepic.twitter.com/hFDkDZSuh4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2018

Siri, how do you say 'RANGE' in French?pic.twitter.com/9JUofSLgOS — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2018

The game went back and forth down the stretch. Danny Green drilled a huge three with 1:26 left to give the Spurs a one-point lead, but, after he missed a shot, Mitchell came up with a steal and layup to put Utah back up with just under a minute remaining. Anderson made two free throws, but Mitchell responded with a pull-up jumper that gave the Jazz the lead for good. Favors grabbed a steal from Manu Ginobili, and Mitchell went 1-for-2 from the line to put Utah up by two with 17.3 seconds left.

The Spurs had plenty of time to try to tie the game, but—thanks to O'Neale—they never got a decent shot off. Anderson tried to isolate for a shot, but O'Neale forced him to fumble the ball away. Ginobili grabbed it but was only able to manage a desperation heave at the buzzer.

How about that@BucketsONeale00 defense on the last possessionpic.twitter.com/JyyFc8Ohvu — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2018

Significant Stats

775-4

Tonight's comeback win truly was against extreme odds. The Spurs entered the night with a record of 775-3 under head coach Gregg Popovich when they held a lead of at least 13 in the fourth quarter. Now they're 775-4.

20+

Ingles has now scored 20+ points in three straight games for the first time in his career. During Utah's 10-game winning streak, Ingles is shooting 57.8 percent from the field, 57.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

45.8

The Jazz shot it better from outside (45.8 percent) than they did from inside the arc (40.0 percent). They shot 11-for-24 as a team from 3-point range, with Ingles (4-for-6), Crowder (3-for-5) and Mitchell (3-for-9) leading the way.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"If we're physically tired, we have to be mentally tougher. That's what I talked to the guys about tonight—the mental part of the game."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Ricky Rubio (hip) missed his second straight game for the Jazz. ... LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) and Kawhi Leonard (quad) were out for San Antonio. ... There were 17 lead changes and nine ties in the game. ... The Jazz outscored the Spurs 17-9 on second-chance points. ... Utah shot only 20-for-30 (66.7 percent) from the free-throw line. ... The Jazz are now 17-9 at home. ... San Antonio shot only 6-for-25 (24.0 percent) from 3-point range.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.