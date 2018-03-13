The Roundup—Jazz blow out Pistons for seventh straight win

Well that escalated quickly.

The Jazz came out on fire, building a double-digit lead within minutes and leading by as many as 39 before settling for a 110-79 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz (38-30) have now won seven in a row and 19 of their past 21 games.

Six Utah players scored in double figures, with Rudy Gobert (22 points, 12 rebounds) leading the way. Joe Ingles stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Donovan Mitchell finished with 13 points, nine rebounds (a new career high), three assists and two steals.

Jonas Jerebko (16 points), Jae Crowder (14 points) and Derrick Favors (12 points) also reached double digits in scoring.

Luke Kennard scored a team-high 18 points for the Pistons (30-37), while Andre Drummond double-doubled with 13 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes. Blake Griffin made two of his first three shots but then went ice cold, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting in the loss.

Tuesday's Best

Jerebko came off the bench and went off, drilling three 3-pointers (tying a season high) and scoring 11 of his 16 points in the first quarter to help the Jazz put the game away (very) early. It was Jerebko's tenth double-digit scoring game of the season, and he added eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes.

Key Stretches

That Jazz had it going from the opening tip, jumping out to an 11-3 lead behind two dunks from Gobert, a mid-range jumper by Ingles, and two buckets by Favors—a corner three and a tip-in. Detroit made one shot and turned the ball over twice in the first four minutes.

The Jazz caught fire from beyond the arc to close the first quarter, drilling five straight threes—one by Mitchell and two each by Crowder and Jerebko—to blow the game open. Utah closed the quarter on a 20-6 run to double-up the Pistons 42-21 after 12 minutes of play.

The game was all but over at that point, but this also happened ...

Significant Stats

13

The Jazz lit it up from beyond the arc, shooting 13-for-34 (38.2 percent) as a team. They were especially hot early, shooting 6-for-9 in the first quarter. Ingles (3-for-5), Jerebko (3-for-5), Crowder (3-for-6) and Mitchell (3-for-8) led the way from deep. Meanwhile, the Pistons shot only 5-for-25 (20.0 percent) from 3-point range.

37.5

Utah's defense was stifling, holding Detroit to only 37.5 percent shooting. The Jazz grabbed 10 steals (Mitchell, Crowder and Alec Burks had two each) and blocked six shots (Gobert led the way with two).

+20

The Jazz owned the paint against Detroit's All-Star duo of Drummond (who leads the NBA in rebounding) and Griffin. Utah outrebounded the Pistons 52-32 and outscored them in the paint 48-34.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"I thought we came out in the right frame of mind—to defend and pay attention to detail on the defensive end. Usually, when you do that you become more instinctive offensively. Our reads were really good early—we made good decisions and made the extra pass."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Raul Neto (fractured wrist) did not play for the Jazz. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks. ... Danté Exum went through a full practice with the SLC Stars and is expected to return to action within the next week or so. ... The Jazz entered the night ranked No. 6 in the NBA in free-throw shooting at 79.1 percent, but they shot a woeful 13-for-23 (56.5 percent) against the Pistons. ... Georges Niang scored his first four points of the season in the closing minutes for the Jazz. ... The Jazz finished with 29 assists, with Ricky Rubio (nine) leading the way. ... Utah shot 55.3 percent from the field. ... Mitchell (156 threes) passed Allen Iverson for sixth place on the rookie all-time 3-pointer list.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.