The Roundup—Jazz 94, Wolves 92

After struggling for much of the game, the Utah Jazz turned things on just in time, erasing a double-digit lead with a frantic fourth-quarter rally to escape Minnesota with a 94-92 win over the Timberwolves Saturday night.

Utah outscored Minnesota 25-12 in the fourth quarter.

George Hill returned to the lineup and gave the Jazz (23-15) just what they needed, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes. Hill wasn't expected to play, but he ended up suiting up after missing the past three games due to a laceration on his lip (which was still swolen) and concussion-like symptoms.

"That's what good teams do. Good teams find ways to win when things aren't going their way. It's always hard to get wins on the road," Hill said after the game. "Right now a win is a win. No matter how ugly it is, we'll take it."

Gordon Hayward (16 points), Derrick Favors (15 points), Rudy Gobert (12 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks) and Trey Lyles (13 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

Zach LaVine led the Wolves (11-26) with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

Saturday's Best

Favors had his best game of the season as he continues to work his way back into form. He scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter (including his second career 3-pointer) and finished with six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes.

Key Stretch

The Jazz trailed by nine with just over three minutes left to play, but they closed the game on a 11-0 run to steal the win. Favors scored seven straight points—on a two-handed slam, a 20-foot jumper, and a corner three that cut the lead to two. Hill made two free throws to tie the game, and then Gobert tipped in a Favors miss to give Utah the lead with 27.5 seconds left. The Jazz held the Wolves to 0-for-8 shooting and forced two turnovers during that stretch.

Significant Stats

26

The Jazz took advantage of Minnesota's carelessness with the ball, forcing 16 turnovers and converting those into 26 points. The Timberwolves scored only seven points off of Utah's 10 turnovers.

19

The Jazz may have committed fewer fouls (19) than the Wolves (21) but the timing was bad for Utah. Hayward and Rodney Hood picked up two fouls each in the game's first five minutes, and both of them struggled to get going after spending an extended stretch of the first half on the bench. Also, Gobert picked up his fifth foul with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter and had to head to the bench during a critical time. He re-entered the game with 3:34 left—just in time to help the Jazz score the game's final 11 points and claim the victory.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Derrick's three was a big shot. That's not a shot he's taken a lot of, but it came in the flow of the offense. He was spaced and that's where he was supposed to be ... and he rose up and hit it. That gave us a boost." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Gobert extended his franchise record by grabbing 10+ rebounds for the 23rd straight game. ... There were 12 ties and 12 lead changes, and Minnesota led by as many as 13 points in the second half. ... Utah outscored Minnesota 29-11 in bench points. ... The Timberwolves shot 23.8 percent from the field in the fourth quarter after shooting 50.8 percent up to that point. ... Lyles has now scored at least 13 points in four straight games against Minnesota.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Memphis for a game with the Grizzlies on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ROOT SPORTS.