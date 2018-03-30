The Roundup—Exum, Mitchell lead Jazz past Grizzlies

Coming off a disappointing last-second loss to the Celtics, the Jazz quickly turned the page against Memphis, jumping out to a big early lead and holding on for a 107-97 victory Friday night in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz (43-33) currently sit in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and two games ahead of the LA Clippers.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 22 points on 7-for-15 shooting, while Danté Exum came off the bench to score a season-high 21 points. Joe Ingles added 17 points and dished out 10 assists for the third time this season.

Royce O'Neale (13 points) and Derrick Favors (10 points) also scored in double figures, while Rudy Gobert finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

The Jazz played without starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who was a late scratch due to a sore hamstring.

Marc Gasol almost single-handedly kept the Grizzlies (21-55) in the game, scoring 28 points on 11-for-12 shooting in 23 minutes. Gasol did not play in the fourth quarter. MarShon Brooks, who's playing on a 10-day contract, added 22 points in the loss.

Friday's Best

With Rubio out, Exum took on a larger role and came through in a big way. Exum missed his first shot but then caught fire, finishing with 21 points (the most he's scored in over a year, since March 11, 2017) on 8-for-10 shooting in a season-high 25 minutes. Exum shot 3-for-4 from 3-point range and then scored the rest of his points at the rim—on four layups and a dunk.

Tell all your friends about how good@daanteee was tonight!



21p 3r 3a 1s and allll the speed#TakeNote

Key Stretches

Utah used an 18-4 run to take a 14-point lead near the end of the first quarter. Mitchell hit a three, got to the rim for a coast-to-coast layup, and put in an alley-oop fingertip dunk. O'Neale converted a three-point play and hit a mid-range jumper, Crowder put in two buckets, and Gobert capped the run with a thunderous putback dunk. The Jazz would push their lead to 15 points by the end of the quarter.

Memphis, though, shot 14-for-18 from the field in the second quarter to pull within five at halftime. The Jazz weren't able to shake the Grizzlies until midway through the fourth quarter when, with Utah leading by three, Mitchell canned a long three and Exum put down two nifty layups. Ingles threw down a driving dunk to put the Jazz up by 11 and force a Memphis timeout with 2:38 left in regulation. After the break, Exum sprinted to steal the inbounds pass and then put in a layup to ice the game.

Allll the way from State Street

we have receipts

Significant Stats

31-9

Ingles made at least three 3-pointers for the 40th time this season. The Jazz are 31-9 in those games. Ingles has also made at least one three in 33 straight games, the second-longest streak in franchise history.

61.1

The middle of the game was a struggle, but Utah bookended its win with strong first and fourth quarters. The Jazz outscored the Grizzlies 56-35 on 61.1 percent shooting in the opening and closing periods.

57.7

Utah struggled mightily from the free-throw line, shooting only 57.7 percent (15-for-26) as a team. Mitchell (6-for-10) and Gobert (3-for-6) and Favors (0-for-4) were particularly cold.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"[Danté] ignited our team, and he really did it on both ends of the floor. He attacked on offense and came up with some big defensive plays. It's really good to see after everything he's fought through, and our team needed that tonight."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz are now 25-13 at home this season. ... Utah shot 54.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent (12-for-31) from 3-point range. ... Raul Neto (wrist) did not play for the Jazz. ... Chandler Parsons (rest) did not suit up for Memphis. ... The Jazz outscored the Grizzlies 18-10 in transition. ... Mitchell has now scored 20+ points 42 times this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Minnesota for a divisional matchup with the Timberwolves on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 5:00pm MT.