Rodney Hood Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood, who left last night’s win over Orlando at the 1:44 mark of the fourth quarter and did not return:

Hood was examined today by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing at University of Utah Health Care’s Orthopaedic Center, which confirmed a hyperextension of his right knee as well as a bone contusion.

He did not travel with the team for Monday’s game at Phoenix and his status will continue to be reevaluated moving forward. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Hood (6-8, 206, Duke) has appeared in 37 games (all starts) this season for the Jazz and is averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.3 minutes per game.