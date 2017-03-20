New Jazz Blue Cushioned Seats for All Fans

Guests at Vivint Smart Home Arena are about to get the best seats in the house.

Utah Jazz fans will experience new fully upholstered, plush back and contour foam seats throughout the building, replacing the green plastic chairs in place since the building opened in 1991, when renovations of the premier sports and entertainment venue in the Intermountain West are completed this fall.

Designed for style and comfort, the new seats will be Jazz navy blue with a blue/black nylon weaved fabric. The fixed seating areas will feature chairs with armrests and cup holders. The sliding telescopic seat platforms around the court are engineered for safety and performance.

“While we will all miss the green seats, these new cushioned Jazz blue chairs will provide our guests an upgraded experience as they attend Jazz games, concerts and other events in the arena,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment. “These new chairs, along with the upgrades to the food, technology and club spaces, will further enhance the game night experience and make the arena feel new again.”

“One of our priorities in determining the top-to-bottom improvements has been to make changes that will benefit everyone,” said Steve Miller, chairman of the arena renovation committee and Vice Chairman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “The upgraded seats will be for all our guests to enjoy. We have the best and most loyal fans in the NBA and we want to treat them that way.”

The iconic green plastic seats will be offered to season ticket holders who renew their seats for the upcoming season as a keepsake and thank you for their support of the organization.

Hussey Seating, a worldwide leader in spectator seating and sixth-generation family owned business, provided the original arena chairs and has been contracted for the seating upgrades at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Installation will occur after the Jazz have completed the current season.

Another substantial change for the arena will be the formation of a super club with gathering space for 1,700 guests. Located on level two behind the lower bowl seats, the club will wrap around nearly two-thirds of the arena. It will encompass the current administrative offices, lower level ticket lobby, VIP Club and Champions Club.

The club experience at a Jazz game will be unlike any other entertainment option in Utah. The open floor layout will have comfortable social spaces for a quick bite to eat or a full-service meal from an array of live cooking stations and new restaurant offerings. The club will be open throughout Jazz games with eight portal entrances along with a members only main entry from the arena lobby.

Club membership is for season ticket holders in rows A-12 in 10 sections and rows A-2 in four baseline sections of the lower bowl at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Additional benefits include exclusive access to club dining and lounge areas; private events with Jazz players and alumni; club member entrances; premium parking near the arena; access to events and/or pre-sale opportunities; merchandise discounts; ticket assistance and access to other venues such as Salt Lake Bees and Salt Lake City Stars; and a dedicated premium account manager.

“The transformation of the arena begins this week with construction on the plaza and other public facing areas,” said Jim Olson, president of Vivint Smart Home Arena. “Jazz fans and concert-goers should be aware of the relocation of the ticket box office across the street at 100 South, the closure of the main entrance and the installation of temporary fencing. Guest services will be on hand to help assist our visitors.”

Located in downtown Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena will be transformed as the result of a $125 million renovation that will enhance the fan and visitor experience for years to come. The lower and upper bowl concourses are being redesigned along with an expanded main entrance, open social corners on level six, and new clubs and suites. A multitude of food selections with more than 30 restaurants and vendors will enhance the dining experience.

Updated artistic renderings of Vivint Smart Home Arena are available at Arena Rising.