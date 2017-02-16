Joel Bolomboy Named 2017 NBA D-League All-Star

SALT LAKE CITY (February 16, 2017) – Utah Jazz assignee Joel Bolomboy has been selected by the NBA Development League as a replacement player for the 2017 NBA D-League All-Star Game. The game, which will air live on NBA TV, tips off on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m. MT from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The 23-year-old (6-9, 235, Weber State) has appeared in 19 games (17 starts) for the Salt Lake City Stars this season, averaging 15.8 points on 54.7 percent shooting, an NBA D-League leading 12.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game. He is also shooting 48.3 percent (14-of-29) from beyond the arc. Bolomboy has recorded 14 double-doubles and scored in double figures in 16 games, including 20-plus points on five occasions.

Players were eligible to be selected if they competed in at least half of their teams’ games, and must be on an active NBA D-League roster at the time of the All-Star Game to participate. He replaces the Iowa Energy’s JaKarr Sampson as a member of the Western Conference team.

Bolomboy, who was selected by Utah in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2016 NBA Draft, has also appeared in nine games this season for the Jazz. He will join Jazz teammates Gordon Hayward (NBA All-Star Game, Skills Challenge), Danté Exum and Trey Lyles (Rising Stars Challenge) as participants during All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

--utahjazz.com--

