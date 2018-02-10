Jazz Waive Derrick Rose

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived guard Derrick Rose.

Rose (6-3, 190, Memphis) has seen action in 16 games (seven starts) this year for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with averages of 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per contest. Over his nine-year NBA career, the 29-year-old Chicago native has averaged 19.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34.2 minutes through 486 games (476 starts) with the Bulls, Knicks and Cavaliers.