Jazz Sign Royce O’Neale

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Royce O’Neale. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

O’Neale (6-6, 215, Baylor) played for Gran Canaria in Spain during the 2016-17 season, averaging 8.3 points on 44.9 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.6 minutes in 52 games (32 starts). O’Neale ranked in the top five for ACB small forwards in both rebound percentage and assist percentage, and was also among the league leaders in defensive rating.

He most recently competed for the New Orleans Pelicans entry at 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, appearing in five games and averaging 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 19.1 minutes per contest.

The 24-year-old played his first professional season in Germany for MHP Risen Ludwigburg in 2015-16, where he averaged 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 46 games (28 starts).

A four-year college player, O’Neale spent two years at the University of Denver (2011-13) before finishing his collegiate career at Baylor (2013-15). He averaged 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior for the Bears. Over his two seasons at Baylor, O’Neale shot 48.3 percent, including 44.8 percent from beyond arc. As a senior in 2014-15, he shot over 50 percent from three in 16 games and was also selected to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Born in Killeen, Texas, the 6-6 forward played his high school basketball at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights, Texas, where he set several school scoring and rebounding records.

He will wear jersey #23 for the Jazz.