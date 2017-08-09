Jazz Reveal First Two Uniforms of 2017-18 Season

The Utah Jazz today revealed the designs for two of its new uniforms for the 2017-18 season with their “Association” (white) and “Icon” (navy) uniforms in partnership with the National Basketball Association’s new agreement with Nike as the official apparel provider. The uniforms also include the first-ever patch, sponsored by Qualtrics, with the 5 For The Fight logo representing the campaign for cancer research.

The look is aesthetically consistent with the team’s previous home and road uniforms. However, the designs have been built on innovation and technological research to support player performance. Nike used research from 3D-body maps of players to make significant changes to the weight, fit and construction of the uniforms, while also paying special attention to enabling agility. All 30 teams are using the same jersey silhouette.

View the 2017-18 Utah Jazz Nike Uniform Collection at https://www.nba.com/jazz/nike1718.

The uniforms feature lightweight engineered textures, 100 percent recycled fabric, performance tailoring for mobility and modern construction. Significant changes and updates to the design and materials include:

Mesh materials that wick sweat 30 percent faster and dry 15 percent quicker than previous NBA uniforms and moisture repellency that allows for maximum airflow

Fabric comprised of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester as each uniform represents approximately 20 recycled PET bottles

Scapula-shaped motion shoulder seam and modified hemlines on the bottom of the jersey and shorts to allow for a full range of motion

Altered seams at the armhole, neck and side to eliminate distractions and irritation

Instead of a company logo, addition of the “5 for the Fight” jersey patch through Qualtrics in first-of-its-kind partnership where the two organizations set a joint goal to raise $50M to accelerate the pace of innovative cancer research

Logos on the uniforms are now plastic rather than stitched patches, which cuts down on weight, as does using thinner materials for wordmarks, numbers and names

Addition of Nike logo on the front of the jersey and shorts

For the Jazz design, the custom number font that was introduced in 2016 remains, as does the thick color blocking of navy, gold and green on the side panels. This color blocking -- which is an homage to the coloring of the trim on classic Jazz uniforms and warmups -- remains on the uniforms sliced at a 66-degree angle to match the angles of the Jazz logo. The word “UTAH” has been removed from the back of the shorts, and the neck color blocking has been simplified.

Coinciding with the introduction of the new uniforms, the NBA is eliminating its “home” and “road” uniform designations. Beginning with the 2017-18 season, home teams will pick which uniform they will wear and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform within their own assortment. Because of this change, Nike and the NBA worked together to create four core uniforms for each team, classified as “editions,” which draw from the rich heritage of the NBA and its franchises.

The Association edition, the traditional home white uniform, links the 30 teams and approximately 400 players. The one thing that every team has in common is the white uniform that represents the association. The Icon edition, previously known as the road uniform, represents each of the unique franchises. Each team has its own identity with a primary color – blue for the Jazz -- that dominates the closets of the most diehard fans.

The two remaining 2017-18 uniform editions for the Jazz, inspired by the NBA athlete and the communities that support their teams, will be revealed in the coming months.