Jazz Recall Naz Mitrou-Long from Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has recalled guard Naz Mitrou-Long from the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. It marked the first assignment for Mitrou-Long since being signed to a second 10-day contract by the Jazz on Feb. 24.

Mitrou-Long (6-4, 218, Iowa State) has appeared in 34 games (29 starts) for the Stars this season, averaging 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest. He originally signed his first 10-day on Feb. 11, second on Feb. 24 and before that, a two-way contract with the Jazz on Dec. 23.