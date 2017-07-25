Jazz Re-Sign Joe Ingles

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has re-signed forward Joe Ingles to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

The 29-year-old Ingles (6-8, 226, Australia) is entering his fourth NBA campaign, all with the Jazz, and his game has continued to grow and develop since his arrival in Utah. He finished the 2016-17 averaging career-highs of 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while ranking third in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage (.441), in 24.1 minutes per game.

Ingles finished last season as the only Jazz player to appear in all 82 regular season games. He recorded the best three-point percentage (.441) by a Jazzman since Kyle Korver set an NBA record (.536) in 2009-10, and became the first Jazz player in franchise history to shoot at least .441 from beyond the arc with at least 270 attempts. The Jazz were 13-5 record when he made at least three three-pointers.

The versatile lefty also recorded a team-best 1.17 steals per game and led the team in assists 20 times, while recording 15 games with five-plus assists. Ingles concluded the season ranked in the top-20 in the NBA in defensive rating (104.7) and steal percentage (2.6), and among all NBA small forwards, he rated fourth in steal percentage, sixth in effective field goal percentage (.589) and 10th in assist percentage (17.2).

Ingles has appeared in a team-high 242 of a possible 246 career NBA games (60 starts) over his three seasons and owns career averages of 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.2 minutes. His career .399 three-point percentage ranks seventh in Jazz franchise history (min. 100 games and 50 attempts), and 44th in NBA history for all players with at least 250 makes.

The affable Aussie originally joined the Jazz after being claimed off waivers from the LA Clippers on Oct. 27, 2014, later signing a two-year deal to remain with the Jazz in July of 2015.

The native of Happy Valley, South Australia, has also been a member of the Australian National Team since 2008, representing the Boomers in three Olympic Games - 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio).

He has played professionally since the age of 18, beginning his career with the South Dragons of Australia’s National Basketball League (2006-09). He has also played for CB Granada in Spain (2009-10), three seasons for FC Barcelona (2010-13) of the Liga ACB, and spent the 2013-14 season with Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League, where he helped Maccabi to win the Euroleague Championship.

An active member of the Salt Lake community, Ingles participates in numerous Jazz community initiatives such as hospital visits and for the 2016-17 season purchased a block of tickets for every Jazz home game that are donated to local youth and nonprofit organizations across the Wasatch Front for fans who might not otherwise have the opportunity or resources to enjoy a Jazz game.

A Jazz (and Aussie) fan favorite known for his quick wit, Ingles has also hosted a weekly radio show with DJ & PK (David James and Pat Kinahan) on The Zone Sports Network (97.5 FM/1280 AM) for the past three seasons.

Ingles returns to what was already the most international team in the NBA last season. The eight players on the current Jazz roster born outside the United States now hail from Australia (two), France, Brazil, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Ukraine.