Jazz Assign Tony Bradley to Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has assigned center Tony Bradley to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. It marks the 17th assignment this season for Bradley.

Bradley (6-10, 248, North Carolina) has appeared in eight games this season for Utah, recording a career-high four points and three rebounds at Oklahoma City on Dec. 20. The 20-year-old has also appeared in 23 games (all starts) for the Stars on the year, owning averages of 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game.