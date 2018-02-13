Jazz Assign Bradley and Mitrou-Long to Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has assigned center Tony Bradley and guard Naz Mitrou-Long to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. It marks the 14th assignment this season for Bradley and the first for Mitrou-Long since being signed to a 10-day contract by the Jazz on Feb. 11. Both players will be available for tonight’s game against the Santa Cruz Warriors at Bruin Arena on the campus of Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville.

Bradley (6-10, 248, North Carolina) has appeared in eight games this season for Utah, recording a career-high four points and three rebounds at Oklahoma City on Dec. 20. Bradley has also appeared in 19 games (all starts) for the Stars on the year, owning averages of 15.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game.

Mitrou-Long (6-4, 218, Iowa State) has appeared in 32 games (27 starts) for the Stars this season, averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per contest. He originally signed a two-way contract this season with the Jazz on Dec. 23, appearing in one game with Utah, tallying three points at Denver on Dec. 26. He most recently signed a 10-day contract with the team on Feb. 11.